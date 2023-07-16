Brazil Names 11 Swimmers for 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships

The Brazilian Swimming Federation (CBDA) has announced a roster of 11 athletes who will compete at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships.

The 2023 championships will be held from August 4-9 in Netanya, Israel.

Two swimmers return from Brazil’s 2022 squad for the women: Celine Bispo and Luiza Lima. Bispo won a bronze medal by swimming the leadoff leg (57.43) of the Brazilian women’s 400 free relay that ultimately took bronze in 3:50.13.

Lima swam six events for Brazil last year, including two relays. Her best individual finish was 6th place in the 1500 free in 16:58.76.

One member of the boys’ team returns: Samuel Lopes. Now representing the Paineiras club, last year he made semi-finals in both the 50 and 100 backstroke, placing 15th in both events. He also finished 11th in prelims of the 200 back (which don’t have semifinals at World Juniors).

Brazil, which hosted the inaugural World Junior Championships in 2006 in Rio, has won 19 medals all-time in eight editions of the meet, including three golds.

The country won 1 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medal last year, including a Stephan Steverink victory in the 400 free in 3:48.27. Steverink this year has promoted to the senior squad for Worlds.

Brazil doesn’t have any overlap between their World Juniors team and the senior squad racing next week in Fukuoka.