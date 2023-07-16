15-Year-Old Kathleen Turano Pops 4:15.82 400 FR for Huge PB at Fullerton Sectional Day 3

2023 CA/NV SPEEDO SECTIONALS – FULLERTON

July 13-16, 2023

Janet Evans Swim Complex, Fullerton, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Day 3 of the 2023 Summer Sectional in Fullerton, CA is in the books. The action at the Janet Evans Swim Compled included the 200 back, 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly individually on day 3.

The Saturday night finals session kicked off with Sun Devil Chloe Isleta winning the women’s 200 back in 2:16.02. Isleta was a touch faster in prelims, where she swam a 2:15.69. Coming in 2nd was Scarlet Aquatics 16-year-old Chloe Kim, who swam a season best of 2:17.68. Kim has been as fast as 2:17.48 in the event.

Kim’s Scarlet Aquatics teammate, 15-year-old Kathleen Turano, popped off a big swim in the women’s 400 free last night as well. Turano won the race in 4:15.82, blowing away her PB, which was 4:21.87 heading into the meet. With the swim, Turano blew away the Summer Junior Nationals cut, and nearly hit the Olympic Trials cut of 4:15.49 as well.

Iris Kim, another SCAR 15-year-old, took home the silver in the women’s 400 free last night, popping off a new personal best of 4:20.16. With that swim, Kim picked up the Summer Junior Nationals cut as well.

Scarlet Aquatics also picked up a win in the men’s 200m back, where 20-year-old Ryan Higgins clocked a 2:04.85. That marked a big personal best for Higgins, who entered the meet with a best time of 2:06.35 from last summer.

Arizona State’s Jake Mason took the men’s 400 free in 3:58.80, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 4:00. The swim came in just a bit off Mason’s personal best of 3:56.83, which he swam in early June at the Sun Devil Open. Cal’s Matthew Chai came in 2nd behind Mason last night with a 4:00.40.

San Diego State went 1-2 in the women’s 100 breast, seeing Meredith Smithbaker come out on top with a 1:11.37, while teammate Christiana Williams was right behind in 1:11.69.

The men’s 100 breast went to Golden West Swim Club’s Haruhi Yamagata took the men’s 100 breast, swimming a 1:04.83. The swim clipped his previous best of 1:04.92.

UCLA then went 1-2-3 in the women’s 100 fly, where Joanie Cash touched first in 1:01.21. Teammate Crystal Murphy finished in a close 2nd at 1:02.46, while Brooke Schaffer came in 3rd in 1:02.71.

The men’s 100 fly saw UCSB’s Justin Wong post a 55.99 for the win.