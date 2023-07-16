Tennessee Adds Pan American Games Qualifier Pedro Sansone Andrade to Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pedro Andrade from São Paulo, Brazil, has committed to swim for the University of Tennessee in 2024.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Tennessee. I want to thank Coach Matt and Coach Josh for the amazing opportunity. I also want to thank my parents, friends and coaches for all their support during the process. GO VOLS ”

Andrade is a freestyle and butterfly specialist who represents his club team, Esporte Clube Pinheiros. Gui Caribe Santos, a freshman from Piracicaba, Brazil, had great success competing for the Vols last season as a frehsman. Santos made the ‘A’ final in the 50 free at the 2023 NCAA Championships, touching 8th in 19.16.

At the 2023 Brazilian National Championships, Andrade finished 12th in the 50m freestyle with a Pan American Games qualifying time of 22.73. Andrade also finished 22nd in the 100m free with a Pan American Games consideration time of 50.50.

Top Times:

SCM LCM 50 free 22.55 22.73 100 free 48.66 50.22 200 free 1:52.61 1:57.82 100 fly 55.70 57.83

At the 2023 SEC Championships, the Tennessee men’s squad placed 3rd. Sophomore Jordan Crooks and diver Bryden Hattie each contributed 2 gold medal performances and 1 silver medal performance for Tennessee that weekend.

The Tennessee men finished 7th at the 2023 NCAA Championships, led once again by Jordan Crooks. Crooks won the 50 freestyle in an incredible 18.32 seconds. On top of his victory in the 50 free, Crooks added two more top 8 finishes in both the 100 free (41.03) and 100 fly (44.29).

Andrade is Tennessee’s 1st international commit and 4th overall commitment for the men’s recruiting class of 2024. Tony Laurito, Aidan Hill, and Ben Bricca will join Andrade in Knoxville come 2024.

