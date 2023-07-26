Fukuoka 2023, Day 4 Asia Recap: Zhang’s Bypassing 200 Fly Pays Mixed Medley Dividends

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the first time since the start of these World Championships, no national records were broken on day four.

China’s Qin Haiyang indeed won the men’s 50m breaststroke, however, the 24-year-old was slightly off his semi-final swim of 26.20. Instead, he grabbed gold this evening in 26.29. He’ll be staking his claim on a clean sweep of the breaststroke events with the 200m breast prelims taking place during day 5.

Zhang Yufei dropped the women’s 200m fly to instead focus on the mixed medley relay, with the Olympic champion’s decision paying dividends in the form of gold.

Yufei split 55.69 on the fly leg, by far the swiftest woman flyer of the final. The next closest was Canada’s Maggie MacNeil who logged a fly split of 56.30. The Chinese squad wound up with the gold in 3:38.57, just over half a second ahead of runner-up Australia who notched 3:39.03, so Yufei’s contribution was a decisive game-changer.

National/Continental Records Through Day 3:

China Qin Haiyang – 57.69 men’s 100m breaststroke Asian Record; 26.20 50m breaststroke Asian Record Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:32.40 Asian Record Men’s 4x100m free relay – 3:11.38 Asian Record

Hong Kong Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:39.93

India Aryan Nehra – 8:00.76 men’s 800m freestyle

Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov – 59.78 men’s 100m breaststroke

Malaysia Khiew Hoe Yean – 8:05.11 men’s 800 freestyle

South Korea Choi Dong-yeol – 59.59 men’s 100m breaststroke Back In-chul – 23.50 men’s 50m butterfly Kim Woomin – 7:47.69 men’s 800m freestyle Hwang Sunwoo – 1:44.42 men’s 200m freestyle

