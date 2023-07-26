Nic Fink Gives Veteran Perspective: “I feel as accomplished as I ever have”

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Nic Fink came into Fukuoka as the defending world champion in the 50 breast. He came out with a silver medal as well as a silver medal (3-way tie) in the 100 breast and a bronze in the mixed 400 medley relay. Having won 3 medals in 3 races, Fink expresses his immense gratitude for his sport.