2023 TYR Pro Championships: Sullivan and McKenna Scratch Out Of 800 Free On Night 1

2023 PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

Even with 2023 Worlds halfway through in Fukuoka, Japan, USA Swimming is still hosting a national-level summer championship in Irvine. The meet kicks off tonight at 5 pm PST or 8 pm EST.

Night 1 Event Schedule:

Women’s 800 free

Men’s 800 free

Women’s 800 free relay

Men’s 800 free relay

The meet features many high-level swimmers, including some on the psych sheets for night 1.

Notably, the women’s side has more scratches than the men’s. For scratch purposes, the top 20 seeds were looked at (although the only event with more than 20 entries tonight was the men’s 800 free).

The top two seeds in the women’s 800 free, Erica Sullivan and Paige McKenna have both scratched. Both women finished in the top 8 at US Nationals a month ago in the 1500 freestyle as Sullivan was fourth and McKenna was seventh. Although the official US roster has not been announced yet, Wisconsin has posted that McKenna has already qualified for the US U23 squad later this year in Ireland.

The #4 seed in the event Jillian Barczyk has also scratched, along with #9 Olivia McMurray and #13 Ashley Twichell. Twichell qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in open water.

On the men’s side, #4 seed Jake Magahey has scratched along with #8 Joey Tepper. Tepper recently competed at 2023 Worlds for the US in the open water events in Japan.

In the women’s 800 free relay, Australia and Indiana Swim Club have scratched from the race while on the men’s side, Indiana Swim Club has scratched.