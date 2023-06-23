2023 US World Championship Trials: Event-by-Event Predictions – Men’s Edition

Watch as SwimSwam goes day-by-day through the entire 2023 US World Champ Trials schedule on the men’s side and analyzes each event and who we think will qualify in Indianapolis for the World Champs team.
SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora