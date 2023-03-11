USA Swimming Updates Rules on Backstroke Finishes to Comply With World Aquatics

In a spring that has been marked by rules updates by World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, USA Swimming on Friday informed a select group of its members of another rules change that brings it in compliance with World Aquatics, the world governing body of the sport. The newest rules change addresses backstroke finishes and allows a swimmer to fully resubmerge prior to the finish.

Other rules changes revealed in recent weeks:

Per USA Swimming, a swimmer may fully resubmerge prior to the finish of a backstroke race “once some part of the head of the swimmer has passed the 5 meter mark (long course and short course meters) or 5 yard mark (short course yards) immediately prior to reaching the finish… prior to the touch.” In other words, swimmers, once they pass the closing flags, can resubmerge in backstroke races.

This is a significant rules change as it nearly denied a gold medal to 2021 World Champion Justin Ress in the 50 backstroke at the FINA World Championships in Budapest in July. Ress swam a 24.12 in Budapest to get the touch 0.02 ahead of World Record holder Hunter Armstrong; however, Ress was initially disqualified for resubmerging too soon prior to touching the wall. The disqualification was eventually overturned after deliberation by the officials. This swim represented Ress’s first indiviual world championships gold medal and clocked in as the 14th-fastest swim in history. Moments later, a video review disqualified Ress for being fully submerged on the finish.

Additionally, runner-up Hunter Armstrong, also from the United States, was awarded the gold medal, and then Ress’s DQ was overturned, giving Ress the gold, Armstrong the silver, and Ksawery Masiuk of Poland the bronze, knocking recent 100 backstroke champion and World Record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy to 4th.

The new rules change clarifies the world governing body’s stance on the rule. In October, World Aquatics–then still FINA–withdrew a proposal that would have allowed backstrokers to fully submerge on the finish due to “unclear wording,” per FINA Technical Committee Chairperson Craig Hunter.

“Our main concern in relation to that — obviously we have approved that already — we want to make sure that when the rule is drafted and published, that it’s clear and can be fairly judged all over the world, and not just at FINA World Championships where there are underwater cameras,” said Hunter. “It’s important that all our rules have universal application, and that’s why at this time we believe that it’s not appropriate for us to submit that for approval to this Congress.”

“We’d like to resolve this particular rule change sooner, and once we agree on an appropriate form of words, we will be discussing with the FINA Bureau and our legal team to see how that can best be implemented,” Hunter said.

There has been some debate among coaches as to whether the technique that sees a swimmer re-submerge before the finish after throwing their head back is, in fact, a faster finish, and how that relates to the necessity of the rule.

The email from USA Swimming reads as follows: