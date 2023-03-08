World Aquatics Changes Age-Eligibility for World Juniors, Athletes Ages 14-18 Eligible

World Aquatics has made changes to the age-eligibility cuts for the World Junior Championships.

Under the new policy, released in the World Aquatics Handbook, “Age groups shall be between 14-18 years, as of 31st December in the year of competition, for both Boys and Girls.” This is a change from the previous rules, which allowed girls ages 14-17 and boys ages 15-18 by December 31st of the competition year to compete at the meet.

The change will have an immediate impact, especially on the women’s side where 18 year-olds will now be allowed to compete. One of the biggest names who could potentially benefit from the change is Hungarian Merve Tuncel, who swept the distance freestyle events at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Tuncel was 17 last season, meaning the 2022 meet would have been her last meet under the old rules. However, the extended age-group will allow her to compete at the 2023 meet, if she chooses to do so.

This change could also significantly alter the championship seasons for some of the top juniors. In addition to the World Junior Championships, some swimmers could potentially add the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Pan Pacific Championships, Pan American Games, or the European Championships, all of which typically occur between the months of June and September, depending on the year. In 2023, the schedule won’t be as tight, with the World Championships scheduled for July and World Juniors Scheduled for August. In addition, the Pan American Games will occur in late October.

Despite the change in age groups for the championships, the age requirement for World Junior Records remains the same. To be eligible for a World Junior Record, girls must be between the ages of 14 and 17, while boys must be between 15 and 18 during the calendar year of the swim. This could potentially impact relays at the Championships, where the addition of an older or younger swimmer could make a team ineligible for World Junior Records, despite still being eligible to compete at the Championship and break Championship Records.

SwimSwam reached out to World Aquatics for more information on the decision and to ascertain if the ruling impacts World Junior Records, which previously aligned with World Junior Championship age groups, but they did not respond.