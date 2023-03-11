Grace Koenig-Song Takes Down Girls’ 11-12 NAG Record in 100 Breast with 1:02.02

2023 Illinois Age Group Championships

March 9-12, 2023

Hobart Aquatic Center Hobart, IN

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 IL Swimming SC Age Group Championships”

NASA Wildcat Aquatics 12-year-old Grace Koenig-Song demolished her lifetime best in the 100-yard breast on her way to a new national age group (NAG) record for 11- and 12-year-old girls on Friday night.

All-Time Performers, 100 Breaststroke (SCY) – Girls 11-12

Grace Koenig-Song, 1:02.02 – 2023 Mikayla Tan, 1:02.61 – 2022 Leah Hayes, 1:02.63 – 2018 Olivia Anderson, 1:02.86 – 2010 Kayla Duran, 1:02.87 – 2019 Zoe Skirboll, 1:03.00 – 2017 Joyce Wu, 1:03.14 – 2017 Bridgett McMann, 1:03.39 – 2019 Annie Zhu, 1:03.54 – 2006 Jody Hillock, 1:03.56 – 1995

Koenig-Song entered this weekend’s Illinois Age Group Championships with a personal-best time of 1:05.00 from February. She sent a warning shot with a 1:03.48 in prelims before clocking a 1:02.02 in the final, lowering Mikayla Tan‘s previous NAG record of 1:02.61 from Winter Juniors in December.

Split Comparison

TAN, 2022 KOENIG-SONG, 2023 29.58 29.36 1:02.61 (33.03) 1:02.02 (32.66)

Koenig-Song also won the 200 free (1:53.72) and 100 fly (56.78) later in the session on Friday night. Those times rank her 92nd and 49th, respectively, in her age group.