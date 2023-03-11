Grace Koenig-Song Takes Down Girls’ 11-12 NAG Record in 100 Breast with 1:02.02

2023 Illinois Age Group Championships
- March 9-12, 2023
- Hobart Aquatic Center
- Hobart, IN
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results on MeetMobile: “2023 IL Swimming SC Age Group Championships”
NASA Wildcat Aquatics 12-year-old Grace Koenig-Song demolished her lifetime best in the 100-yard breast on her way to a new national age group (NAG) record for 11- and 12-year-old girls on Friday night.
All-Time Performers, 100 Breaststroke (SCY) – Girls 11-12
- Grace Koenig-Song, 1:02.02 – 2023
- Mikayla Tan, 1:02.61 – 2022
- Leah Hayes, 1:02.63 – 2018
- Olivia Anderson, 1:02.86 – 2010
- Kayla Duran, 1:02.87 – 2019
- Zoe Skirboll, 1:03.00 – 2017
- Joyce Wu, 1:03.14 – 2017
- Bridgett McMann, 1:03.39 – 2019
- Annie Zhu, 1:03.54 – 2006
- Jody Hillock, 1:03.56 – 1995
Koenig-Song entered this weekend’s Illinois Age Group Championships with a personal-best time of 1:05.00 from February. She sent a warning shot with a 1:03.48 in prelims before clocking a 1:02.02 in the final, lowering Mikayla Tan‘s previous NAG record of 1:02.61 from Winter Juniors in December.
Split Comparison
|TAN, 2022
|KOENIG-SONG, 2023
|29.58
|29.36
|1:02.61 (33.03)
|1:02.02 (32.66)
Koenig-Song also won the 200 free (1:53.72) and 100 fly (56.78) later in the session on Friday night. Those times rank her 92nd and 49th, respectively, in her age group.
faster than my freestyle as a guy at that age lol
Way to go Grace! Unbelievable preformance.
What a great year for Illinois Swimming.