FINA Withdraws Recommended Backstroke Finish Proposal Due to Unclear Wording

The FINA Technical Swimming Committee approved several rule changes on Wednesday, but a recommended proposal that would have allowed backstrokers to fully submerge on their finishes was withdrawn.

“During the last stroke immediately prior to the finish the swimmer may be totally submerged,” the proposed rule change SW6.5 said.

FINA Technical Swimming Committee chairperson Craig Hunter said the group rescinded its recommendation because the wording was too unclear.

“This proposal is being withdrawn as we do not believe the precision of the wording is sufficient and therefore it may cause confusion,” Hunter said.

“Our main concern in relation to that — obviously we have approved that already — we want to make sure that when the rule is drafted and published, that it’s clear and can be fairly judged all over the world, and not just at FINA World Championships where there are underwater cameras,” he added. “It’s important that all our rules have universal application, and that’s why at this time we believe that it’s not appropriate for us to submit that for approval to this Congress.”

The issue of submerged backstroke finishes took center stage at the recent World Championships. Justin Ress was disqualified for a submerged finish after winning gold in the 50 back, but his DQ was overturned after the medal ceremony.

Hunter said they are trying to finalize the rule change regarding backstroke finishes before the next FINA Congress.

“We’d like to resolve this particular rule change sooner, and once we agree on an appropriate form of words, we will be discussing with the FINA Bureau and our legal team to see how that can best be implemented,” Hunter said.

Submerged finishes have never been expressly allowed by FINA, but a tweak in wording about a decade ago created a new emphasis for officials to call them out.

Among the rule changes that will officially take effect Jan. 1 is the removal of a phrase in the breaststroke section:

“All movements of the arms shall be simultaneous and on the same horizontal plane without alternating movement.”

“During each complete cycle, some part of the swimmer’s head must break the surface of the water. All movements of the legs shall be simultaneous and on the same horizontal plane without alternating movement.”

Another interesting proposal that was approved now allows the use of technology and automated data collection services for the sole purpose of collecting data. The Technical Committee also drafted guidelines for the officiating positions of Recorder, Video Review Supervisor, and Video Review Judge.

The full list of proposals appears briefly on screen in the video below, and a summary of the changes is available here.