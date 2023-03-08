World Aquatics Shifts Ages of Eligibilty for Girls World Junior Records

World Aquatics (formerly FINA) has confirmed that in lockstep with their adjustment of ages for the World Junior Swimming Championship, ages for World Junior Records have been extended as well.

As of February 21, 2023, World Aquatics will now begin recognizing World Junior Records for both male and female swimmers aged 14-18 as of December 31 in the year when the race was swum.

This change creates another layer of timeline-incongruity on swimming’s most-convoluted record set.

World Junior Records timeline

Prior to April 1, 2014 – No World Junior Records recognized, regardless of age. World Junior Championship Records established as World Junior Record benchmarks, but not actual World Junior Records.

April 1, 2014 through February 21, 2023 – World Junior Records are recognized for girls aged 14-17 and boys aged 15-18 based on end-of-year age, but many swims that are age-eligible are not recognized anyway for various administrative reasons (like Claire Curzan’s 56.20 in the 100 fly from 2021).

February 21, 2023 through present – World Junior Record ages are extended to 14-18 for both boys and girls.

A spokesperson for World Aquatics confirmed to SwimSwam that the new age range would not be applied retroactively.

Other requirements for breaking records remain. That includes affiliation with a World Aquatics member and course measurement by a surveyor, automatic or semi-automatic timing equipment, approved swimwear, and undergoing anti-doping controls within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event.

Claims on World Junior Records must be reported within 7 days, except that records set during the Olympics, World Championships, World Junior Championships, or Swimming World Cups are automatically approved.