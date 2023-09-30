Former Top-10 Recruit Charlie Crosby ‘Quit’ Texas Roster to ‘Pursue Other Passions’

University of Texas sophomore Charlie Crosby, a Big 12 silver medalist in the 100-yard backstroke (46.97) as a freshman, says he has quit the Longhorns’ program to pursue other passions.

A former top-10 recruit in the high school class of 2022 out of Minneapolis, Crosby also collected a 4th-place finish in the 50 free (19.71) and a 5th-place showing in the 200 back (1:46.04) at his first Big 12 Championships in February.

“I quit to pursue other aspects of my life,” Crosby told SwimSwam. “Nothing bad about the team, just swimming was taking up a lot more of my time than I wanted, and I never wanted swimming to be my end life goal. So now I have the time to properly pursue my other passions.”

Crosby last competed at the American Short Course Championships in early March, where he took 5th in the 50-yard free (19.98) and 4th in the 100 back (47.46). His season-best 46.97 100 back at Big 12s put him within half a second of qualifying for NCAAs in the event. He clocked lifetime bests in the 50 free (19.54) and 200 back (1:43.81) at the midseason Minnesota Invitational in late November and early December, but he was unable to find that speed again at the end-of-season conference championship meet.

Crosby is the first of the 13-member sophomore class to part ways with the Texas program. However, half of the 2021 recruiting class already stopped swimming for the Longhorns last season. Former No. 1 recruit Anthony Grimm retired, then entered the transfer portal and followed Tim Connery to Virginia. Breaststroke specialist Adam Fusti-Molnar said last October that he didn’t think the program was a good fit for him and fellow breaststroker Marko Vujosevic said he was no longer swimming for personal reasons.

Other Texas swimmers to leave the program prematurely over the past year include include All-American relay performer Zac Van Zandt, butterflier Ben Charles, freestyle specialists Victor Tremblay and Jimmy Gavin, Ethan Heasley, and sprinter Trey Jackson. Butterflier Armando Vegas also transferred to Indiana last summer.

The Texas men placed 3rd at the NCAA Championships last season behind ASU and Cal. Longtime head coach Eddie Reese, 82, announced last week that he will retire after the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials to cap a 46-year career leading the Longhorns. Texas is slated to join the SEC next year.