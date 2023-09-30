G. Walsh Swims 21.28 50 Free, Curzan Clocks 22.19 50 Fly Split At UVA Intrasquad Meet

UVA BLUE VS. ORANGE INTRASQUAD

September 30, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, Virginia

Final Score: Orange 255.5, Blue 245.5

Full Results

On Saturday, the University of Virginia held an intrasquad meet, where swimmers were split into a “Blue” and an “Orange” team. The Orange team won by ten points, beating Blue 255.5-245.5.

All swimmers suited up for this meet. The meet was streamed by UVA Swim and Dive’s Instagram account, while all race videos for the meet can be found on UVA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Relay Recap

Although all of the individual events were separated by gender, the two relays contested were co-ed. The meet kicked off with a mixed 200 medley class relay and ended with a mixed 200 free relay.

Mixed 200 Medley Relay:

Fourth Years, 1:30.27— Brownstead (21.57), Nichols (24.05), A. Walsh (22.62), Parker (22.03) Third Years, 1:31.06— Tiltmann (24.90), Connery (24.23), Grimm (21.11), G. Walsh (20.82) Second Years, 1:31.36—Cr0ss (23.11), Muhammad (24.34), Curzan (22.19), Canny (21.72) Fifth Years, 1:34.35—Douglass (24.13), Tenpas (25.75), Nocentini (23.01), Lamb (21.46) First years, 1:34.81— Howley (24.91), Gerloff (25.88), Schalow (23.62), Bellotti (20.40)

The fourth-year team of Matt Brownstead, Noah Nichols, Alex Walsh, and Maxine Parker won the mixed 200 medley relay by nearly a second, clocking a time of 1:30.27. They beat out the meet record time of 1:30.56 set by the second-years last season.

Once again, Gretchen Walsh produced a ridiculous anchor leg, clocking a 20.82 on the third-year relay. Although that time would have beaten all but three swimmers (including herself) at the 2023 NCAA Championships, that time was *not* her fastest relay split of the night.

New UVA transfer Claire Curzan split 22.19 on the second-year relay. That split is the 10th-fastest 50 fly split of all time. Curzan, who spent her freshman season at Stanford, always swam backstroke on medley relays for the Cardinal—so this is our first opportunity seeing what she can throw down on butterfly.

Curzan will not compete in official NCAA meets this season because she entered the transfer portal past the winter sports deadline this year. She is doing a year in residence, which means she is still part of the team and going to classes at UVA but not swimming at official meets.

All-Time Women’s 50 Butterfly Relay Splits (SCY):

Graduate transfer Jasmine Nocentini also produced a fast 50 fly time of 23.01, which is not a bad time for someone who does not have a single recorded time in any short course yards butterfly event. Although she’s much better in sprint freestyle and breaststroke, it’s worth noting that this is not the first instance that she has “unlocked” a new stroke—prior to last season, she had never raced a short course 100 breast but then ended up setting an NCAA scoring-worthy time of 58.31 at midseasons.

Sophomore Aimee Canny‘s 21.72 split is also notable, considering that she has never been under 22 seconds on a relay before. Her flat start best sits at 22.31 from the Cavalier Invite last season.

200 Free Relay:

Blue Team, 1:22.26 — Boyle (20.10), Maddoch (20.09), Curzan (21.36), Douglass (20.71) Orange Team, DQ — Brownstead (20.20), Lamb (19.58), A. Walsh (21.32), G. Walsh (20.72)

The Blue Team of junior Connor Boyle, freshman Jack Maddoch, Curzan, and pro Kate Douglass won the 200 free relay hands-down, as the Orange team got DQed. They combined for a time of 1:22.26, beating out the Orange team’s old meet record of 1:22.71 set last year.

This relay was where Walsh’s fastest 50 free split of the day came from (20.72), but Douglass was 0.01 of a second faster, anchoring her relay in 20.71. On the men’s side, the fastest split came from fifth-year August Lamb, who went 19.58.

Women’s Recap

A big highlight on the women’s side of this intrasquad was Kate Douglass‘s 51.97 100 IM, which was the fastest-ever women’s 100 IM. We broke down this swim further in this article.

Douglass also won the 150 fly in a time of 1:22.26 and placed second in the 50 free with a time of 21.38, losing by 0.1 to G. Walsh, who went 21.28 for the win. Both Douglass and Walsh were under Douglass’s meet record time of 21.48 from 2021. Walsh also swam her second-fastest non-championship meet 50 free, with only her unsuited 21.16 from the UVA-Texas dual meet last season being faster.

Tying for third in this race was Nocentini and Parker, who both went 22.36.

G. Walsh won the 50 back in a meet-record time of 23.33, while Curzan placed second in 23.86. The previous meet record was a time of 23.69, set by Walsh last season. Walsh, who holds a best time of 22.65, is the fastest women’s 50-yard backstroker ever.

In the 50 fly, it was Walsh who came out on top again, going 22.66.

Curzan won two events of her own, breaking meet records in both of them. First, she clocked a 1:14.76 in the 150 free to beat out Douglass’s old record of 1:14.99 from 2021. Then, she dominated the 150 back, going 1:20.39 to win by three seconds and crushed Paige Madden’s three-year-old record time of 1:22.79. Curzan’s prowess in mid-distance backstroke is not surprising, considering that she is the reigning NCAA Champion in the 200 back.

Nocentini won the 50 breast in meet record fashion, clocking a 26.88 to take down Alexis Wenger‘s mark of 26.97 from 2021. The graduate student, who has been as fast as 25.79 off a relay split before, is making strong case to be UVA’s primary breaststroker on medley relays.

Of course, A. Walsh couldn’t leave this meet without breaking a few meet records as well. She won the 150 breast in a time of 1:32.57, taking down her 2021 meet record of 1:33.45 by nearly a second. In the 300 IM, she touched the wall nearly five seconds before everyone else in a time of 3:00.37, once again taking down her own meet record from 2021 (3:00.37).

Freshman Cavan Gormsen got her first few NCAA swims in at this meet, sweeping the distance free events. In the 600 free, she won by over 11 seconds, clocking a 5:42.56 to break Paige Madden’s meet record time of 5:43.61 from 2020. She also won the 300 free in a time of 2:46.43.

Junior diver Maddy Grosz won the final individual event of the meet, scoring 268.70 points to come out victorious on the three-meter.

Men’s Recap

Nichols was the star of the show on the men’s side, winning the 100 IM (48.83), 150 breast (1:23.73), and 50 breast (24.48). He was the only male swimmer to win more than two events at this meet, and his 150 breast time beat out Keefer Barnum’s 2020 meet record of 1:23.89.

Other meet records were set by Brownstead and sophomore Kammal Muhammad. Brownstead picked up a record in the 50 back, going 21.66 to beat Max Edwards’ mark of 21.78 from last year. He also went 19.90 to win the 50 free, clocking the only sub-20 flat start swim of the meet.

Muhammad was victorious in the 150 fly (1:15.65), taking down Zach Fong’s five-year-standing meet record time of 1:16.47 by nearly a second. He also tied with junior Tim Connery to win the 50 fly, with both swimmers clocking times of 21.56.

The final double winner and meet record-setter was junior Jack Aikins, who took victories in 150 free (1:08.95) and 150 back (1:14.33). His 150 free-tied Brownstead’s record from 2021. He also went 48.91 in the 100 IM, losing by 0.08 seconds in a narrow race against Nichols.

Other event winners included senior Tanner Hering in the 600 free (5:25.51), junior Scooter Iida in the 300 IM (2:51.60), sophomore Sebastien Sergile in the 300 free (2:34.30), and junior Nicholas Sanders in the three-meter dive (335.0).

Sophomore Anthony Grimm, UVA’s biggest transfer on the men’s side, swam some of his first races as a Cavalier at this meet. Individually, he finished 2nd in the 50 back (22.11), 6th in the 50 free (21.07), and 5th in the 50 fly (22.26).