Anthony Grimm, Top Recruit in Class of 2021, Announces Retirement from Swimming

Former University of Texas swimmer Anthony Grimm has announced his retirement from the sport. The All-American told SwimSwam earlier this month that he was leaving the program at Texas, but has now updated that to leaving the sport altogether.

Grimm, a sophomore, was the #1-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2021. As a freshman at Texas, he swam the leadoff leg on the Longhorns’ 2nd-place 200 medley relay, splitting 20.65. He also finished 30th individually in the 50 free (19.37) and 19th individually in the 100 back (45.44).

“I’m going to really miss swimming,” Grimm said in an Instagram post announcing his decision. “I’m going to cherish the relationships made, memories created, and lessons learned so close to my heart.”

Grimm went on to thank all of the teams he swam for in his career, including his summer league team the Fair Oaks Dolphins.

Grimm grew up training with the NCAP super club in the Washington DC area and attended Oakton High School in northern Virginia. There he was a 6-time individual champion in Virginia’s Class 6A, winning titles in the 100 back, 100 breast, and 50 free across his high school career.

While he was a versatile talent, at Texas he focused mostly on sprint free and backstroke races. He is one of at least two Texas swimmers who have announced retirements early in the college season, along with Ethan Heasley.

Grimm’s departure leaves the Longhorns in a bit of a pickle in the backstroke group. Carson Foster, one of the top overall swimmers in the NCAA, is their fastest 100 backstroker this season with a 46.18; behind him is Chris O’Connor at 47.33.

Foster only swam one relay at the NCAA Championships last season, the 800 free relay, which leaves him room to add more relays to his schedule. At the SMU Classic two weeks ago, he swam the leadoff on Texas’ 200 medley relay (his 21.72 split was second-best, .01 behind A&M’s Ethan Gogulski), while Ethan Harder led off the 400 medley relay in 47.93.