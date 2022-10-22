Kelly Pash and Brendan Burns Triple, Longhorns Sweep Aggies and Hoosiers in Austin

Texas vs. Texas A&M and Indiana

Friday, October 21, 2022

Lee Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

Double-dual format (SCY)

The Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies headed to Austin for a Friday afternoon double meet against the University of Texas Longhorns. There was plenty of quick swimming, but not too many surprises, as the Longhorns swept the both visitors, while the Hoosier men and women took down the Aggies.

Women’s Recap

#2 Texas 166, #9 Indiana 132

#2 Texas 209 , #25 Texas A&M 80

#9 Indiana 200, #25 Texas A&M 100

The Longhorns came out swinging, taking the top two times in the 200 medley relay in a balanced attack where the ‘B’ relay finished only 0.23s behind the ‘A’ relay, 1:38.32 to 1:38.55. The comparative times were pretty consistent across the two relays — the breast, fly, and free splits were all within roughly a tenth of a second of each other.

Indiana got a 1:39.42 from their ‘A’ relay, with Anna Peplowski (25.09) and Kristina Paegle (22.06) recording the fastest back and free splits in the field.

Kelly Pash led the Longhorns with a total of three individual victories. She started in the 200 free with a swift 1:45.86, which appears to be the fastest time in the nation so far this season. She also also went 48.17 in the 100 free, before anchoring Texas’ 400 free relay in 48.80, the fastest split in the field.

That relay touched first with a time of 3:17.29, but since the Longhorns chose to exhibition that swim, Indiana’s relay officially won with a time of 3:21.32.

Just before the 400 free relay, Pash won the 200 IM in 1:57.32, touching first by nearly two seconds, also among the fastest times so far this season.

Texas school record holder Anna Elendt come out on top in a battle against her freshman teammate and Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, winning 59.26 to 59.93, with those two swimmers being the only two women to break a minute. There was another tight battle between Texas teammates in the 50 free, where Grace Cooper pipped Bridget Semenuk, 22.51 to 22.53, with IU’s Paegle taking 3rd in 22.73.

Last year we saw the Longhorns’ 200 fly group consistently put up some fast times, so it wasn’t suprising to see Dakota Luther come away with the win in that event with a quick 1:55.23. Luther also took 2nd in the 100 fly, touching behind teammate Emma Sticklen, who won 52.57 to 53.30.

The Hoosiers racked up a total of five wins, mostly in the distance free and backstroke events. Anna Peplowski started off the night well with the fastest leadoff leg in the field during the 200 medley relay, and she kept the moment rolling, sweeping the backstroke events. First, she won a close battle with Texas’ Emma Sticklen in the 100, winning 53.27 to 53.42. Next, she came up with a big win in the 200, winning by roughly 2.5s with a time of 1:55.97.

Her sister Noelle Peplowski won the 200 breast, touching in 2:10.41 over a pair of big names in Anna Elendt (2:10.57) and Lydia Jacoby (2:11.32).

Mariah Denigan also doubled for the Hoosiers. She got the first win of the night with a 9:45.47 victory in the 1000 free, and then took the 500 in 4:48.47.

The Aggies’ stars of the day included Chloe Stepanek, who took 3rd in the 200 free in 1:48.29, and Olivia Theall, who finished 2nd in the 200 fly (1:58.80) and 3rd in the 100 fly (53.74).

Men’s Recap

#2 Texas 155, #6 Indiana 145

#2 Texas 220, #20 Texas A&M 80

#6 Indiana 220, #20 Texas A&M 80

The Hoosiers drew first blood with a narrow victory in the 200 medley relay. The Longhorns actually outsplit the Hoosiers on three of the four legs, but the fly leg proved decisive as Tomer Frankel split 20.55 against Cole Crane‘s 21.38 leg.

Luke Barr, Josh Matheny, Frankel, and Van Mathias combined for a 1:26.42, just 0.07s ahead of the Texas team of Carson Foster, Caspar Corbeau, Crane, and Daniel Krueger.

With Anthony Grimm having apparently retired from swimming, it’s looking increasingly like Texas may plan to use Carson Foster on the backstroke leg for the medley relays. Meanwhile, Zac Van Zandt was in line to handle butterfly duties for the Longhorns, but he’s yet to swim this season.

There were plenty of fast split on other relays as well. Brendan Burns, the reigning 200 fly champion, matched Barr’s backstroke time with a 22.03, while Jake Foster actually had the fastest breast leg with a 24.08 (albeit with a 0.02s RT).

Burns and Carson Foster went head to head leading off their respective relays, the first of three battles between the two stars today. Foster took round one, posting the fastest back split in the field with a 21.86, the only man to get under 22.

The next dual came in the 200 fly. Again, Burns won this event at NCAAs last year, but Foster had a breakout summer in the event, actually putting up the fastest LCM time among US men last year. Burns led from start to finish, though, winning 1:42.25 to 1:43.35. It was closer in the 200 back, where Foster was the NCAA runner-up last season, but once again Burns got his hand on the wall first, 1:41.46 to 1:41.65.

Each star would pick up one more win. Burns also took the 100 fly in 46.52, while Foster won the 200 IM in 1:44.18, ahead of his brother Jake at 1:46.38,

The Longhorns nearly swept the freestyle events behind a pair of double event victories. David Johnston, who like Foster had a great summer, earned the first Texas victory of the night with a 8:51.24 in the 1000 free, touching ten seconds ahead of the rest of the field. He came back towards the end of the meet with another big win, going 4:18.73 to take the 500 free by nearly five seconds.

Fifth year Daniel Krueger swept the shortest two freestyle events, taking the 50 free in 19.72 and the 100 free in 43.19. Krueger also anchored the 400 free relay in 42.05, overtaking IU’s Rafael Miroslaw to secure a 2:52.45 win for Texas.

Peter Larson led off that relay in 44.20, just a bit faster than the 44.34 that Larson swam in the individual event to finish second behind Krueger and Miroslaw (44.04). So far this season, it looks like Larson may be dropping the 200 back in favor of the 100 free, an event in which Texas doesn’t have much depth behind Krueger.

The medley relays also presaged another set of individual battles, this time between Texas teammates Caspar Corbeau and Jake Foster in the breaststroke events. Corbeau, the Dutch Olympian, touched ahead of Foster in the 100, 53.57 to 53.70, but Foster prevailed in the 200, 1:55.32 to 1:56.78. IU’s Josh Matheny, who missed scoring at NCAAs, but had a breakout summer in long course, went 54.35/1:58.17 to finish 5th and 6th, respectively.

The Hoosiers also got wins from Rafael Miroslaw in the 200 free (1:35.23) and Luke Barr in the 100 back (47.40).

Anze Fers Erzen was the highest finisher for Texas A&M, courtesy of a 1:46.64 third-place finish in the 200 fly. All-American Andres Puente Bustamante finished 6th and 4th in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events with times of 54.42 and 1:57.45.

Indiana Release

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving had a strong showing on Friday (Oct. 21) as the Hoosiers beat No. 14/22 Texas A&M but fell in close duels with #2/3 Texas at the Texas Swimming Center.

Senior Brendan Burns had a dominant meet, sweeping the butterfly events and earning a third victory in the 200-yard backstroke. All three of his times rank top 10 in the country this season, and his 200 fly (1:42.45) and 200 back (1:41.46) rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Burns won the 200 back by 19 hundredths, touching just before Texas junior Carson Foster, who holds the current fastest time in the 200 back this season at 1:40.90.

For the second straight meet, sophomore Anna Peplowski swept the women’s backstroke events, earning an NCAA B cut in both. Peplowski (53.37) touched in front of UT’s Emma Stricklen (53.42) by a difference of five hundredths of a second in the 100-yard backstroke. In the 200 back, Peplowski was dominant, touching in 1:55.97 – nearly 2.5 seconds faster than second place.

Sophomore diver Quinn Henninger went 2-for-2 on the men’s springboards, winning the 1-meter and 3-meter events. Henninger finished 47.20 points better than the runner-up on the 1-meter board but needed a clutch 75.25-point scoring 5337D on the 3-meter to finish 3.05 points better than Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego, III.

Texas Release

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams had a strong performance in their double dual meet against Texas A&M and Indiana on Friday.

The Texas men dominated Texas A&M 220-80 and pulled off a close victory against Indiana, 155-145. On the women’s side Texas beat the Aggies 209-89 and Indiana 200-100.

The Texas women won nine events in the meet, starting with the 1-meter springboard.

Texas opened by claiming the first two spots in the women’s 1-meter springboard. Bridget O’Neil took the top spot with 294.10 points and teammate Hailey Hernandez finished second with 293.80 points.

In the women’s 200-yard freestyle Kelly Pash won in a time of 1:45.86, over two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

The Longhorns swept the top three spots in the women’s 100-yard freestyle. Kelly Pash repeated in a time of 48.17. Bridget Semenuk finished second and Kyla Leibel rounded out the top-three for Texas.

Texas also finished 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Anna Elendt crossed first in 59.26 and Lydia Jacoby finished second in 59.93.

In the women’s 200-yard medley relay the Longhorns A and B squad beat the field with times of 1:38.32 for A and 138.55 for B.

The Texas men won seven events in the meet with the final event being the most compelling.

The dual vs. Indiana came down to the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Indiana opened up with an early lead, but Daniel Krueger brought it home for the Longhorns as they edged the Hoosiers, 2:52.45-2:52.90 to clinch the dual victory.

Krueger took home the win in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 43.19 and captured the 50-yard freestyle in 19.72.

In the men’s 500-yard freestyle David Johnson won the event in a time of 4:18.73, outpacing the nearest competitor by over four seconds. Johnson also won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 8:51.24, with the runner-up finishing in 9:02.92.

Texas took the top two spots in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke. Jake Foster won the event in a time of 1:55.32 and teammate Caspar Corbeau finished second in 1:56.78.

Texas A&M Release

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team dropped a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas (80-220) and No. 8 Indiana (80-220) Friday afternoon inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

The Aggies started the day off with a top-5 finish in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski , Andres Puente , Jace Brown and Connor Foote swam a 1:28.64.

Kaloyan Bratanov claimed fourth in the 200 free (1:38.00) to get some momentum going for the Aggies.

The 200 fly allowed the Aggies to pick up a pair of top-five finishes with Anze Fers Erzen going 1:46.64 and Brown clocking in at 1:47.59.

The Maroon & White then finished 5-6-7 in the 200 back to add points from Thomas Shomper (1:48.19), Baylor Nelson (1:48.26) and Tyler Hulet (1:48.49).

Puente swam a 1:57.45 in the 200 breast to secure fourth and soon after, Brown registered fifth in the 100 fly (48.03).

Before A&M capped off the meet finishing fifth in the 400 free, Nelson earned a top-five finish in the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.94.

Allen Bottego stood out on the diving boards as he earned second in both the 1-meter and 3-meter, scoring 321.60 and 398.80, respectively.