All-Americans Anthony Grimm, Zac Van Zandt Among Group Leaving Texas Men’s Team

Dwindling numbers are raising doubts about the depth of the Texas men’s swim team this season.

On the heels of Ethan Heasley’s retirement two weeks ago, the list of Longhorns leaving the program has grown to include former No. 1 recruit Anthony Grimm, fellow sophomore Adam Fusti-Molnar, and junior Zac Van Zandt, sources tell SwimSwam.

A backstroke and butterfly specialist, Grimm helped the Longhorns’ 200 medley relay team earn a runner-up finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships with a 20.65 backstroke split as a freshman. At his first Big 12 Championships, he secured a silver medal in the 100 back with a time of 45.71 and placed sixth in the 100 free (44.25). Grimm added conference titles in the 200 and 400 medley relays.

Van Zandt also made an NCAA A-final last season as part of the 400 medley relay team, throwing down a 44.79 butterfly split as Texas placed 4th. Additionally, he contributed points individually with his 12th-place showing in the 100 fly (45.21). Both Van Zandt and Grimm earned All-American honors last season for their relay performances.

Fusti-Molnar is a sophomore breaststroke specialist who spoke to SwimSwam about his decision.

“I thought the program just wasn’t a good fit for me, that’s why I made the decision to leave the team,” said Fusti-Molnar, who left the Longhorns’ program around the start of this semester. “I don’t intend to transfer to another college, or another team. For now I’m trying being unattached. I will just have to wait and see how training goes and decide when and if I want to compete.”

That makes a total of at least 10 eligible undergraduate swimmers who have left longtime Texas head coach Eddie Reese’s powerhouse program since the end of last season. Among those who no longer appear on the Longhorns’ roster are junior butterflier Ben Charles, junior freestyle specialists Victor Tremblay and Jimmy Gavin, senior sprinter Trey Jackson. Over the summer, versatile sophomore Tim Connery transferred to Virginia and junior butterflier Armando Vegas transferred to Indiana. Now Texas is down to less than 40 remaining members on its men’s team compared to 46 last year.

Like Grimm, Connery was a force at Big 12s as a freshman, reaching the wall first in the 100 fly (45.61), third in the 200 IM (1:43.61), and fourth in the 100 free (42.69).

Last season, the Longhorns boasted 23 NCAA qualifiers — 19 swimmers and four divers — the most of any men’s program headed into the national championships.

Texas kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with an intrasquad two weeks ago before hosting TCU for its season-opening dual meet on Friday.