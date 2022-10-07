NCAA Division I Top Times As Of 10/6

The NCAA season is in full swing, with many teams having already completed their season-openers and intrasquad meets. We have compiled a rough list of the top times of the season thus far, as we head into another busy weekend of racing.

Note: This data would usually be collected using the USA Swimming Times Database, which is the official database of record for bona fide college swims. Technical challenges with USA Swimming databases over the last few weeks, however, has impacted which results have been uploaded. The current list has been pulled from what is available on USA Swimming in combination with the SwimCloud Database. It is likely not a perfect reflection of what has happened. We have also attempted to limit the lists to bona fide competition, excluding intrasquad results, as the NCAA does.

50 Free

Men Women 1. Jordan Crooks (Tennessee) – 19.36 1. Grace Countie (UNC) – 22.24 2. Joshua Liendo (Florida) – 19.69 2. Ekaterina Nikonova (Florida) – 22.45 3. Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) – 19.74 3. Kalia Antoniou (Alabama) – 22.49 4. Dillon Downing (UGA) – 19.85 4. Katie Mack (Florida) – 22.56 5. Spencer Daily (UC San Diego)/Matej Dusa (Queens) – 19.86 5. Bella Cothern (Arkansas) – 22.69

100 Free

Men Women 1. Julian Smith (Florida)/Luca Urlando (UGA) – 43.53 1. Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 47.43 2. Jack Alexy (Cal) – 43.62 2. Morgan Scott (Alabama) – 48.64 3. Destin Lasco (Cal) – 43.63 3. Ekaterina Nikonova (Florida) – 48.95 4. Guilherme Caribe (Tennessee) – 43.86 4. Kobie Melton (Arkansas) – 49.34 5. Robin Hanson (Cal) – 43.87 5. Talia Bates (Florida) – 49.51

200 Free

Men Women 1. Grant House (ASU) – 1:34.54 1. Betsy Wizard (Arkansas) – 1:46.35 2. Jake Magahey (UGA) – 1:34.85 2. Sloane Reinstein (UGA) – 1:47.93 3. Carles Marti (Virginia Tech) – 1:36.30 3. Izzy Gati (UK) – 1:48.00 4. Jack Dahlgren (Mizzou) – 1:36.67 4. Morgan Scott (Alabama) – 1:48.26 5. Zach Hils (UGA) – 1:36.72 5. Kobie Melton (Arkansas) – 1:48.50

500 Free

Men Women 1. Andrew Abruzzo (UGA) – 4:23.56 1. Abby McColloh (UGA) – 4:47.90 2. Jake Mitchell (Florida) – 4:24.92 2. Deniz Ertan (Georgia Tech) – 4:49.15 3. Levi Sandidge (UK) – 4:25.05 3. Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:49.25 4. Batur Unlu (Georgia Tech) – 4:26.51 4. Mariah Denigan (IU) – 4:50.47 5. Mikey Calvillo (IU) – 4:27.08 5. Hayden Miller (Florida) – 4:51.10

1000 free

Men Women 1. Levi Sandidge (UK) – 9:02.22 1. Abby McColloh (UGA) – 9:46.48 2. Brennan Gravley (Florida) – 9:09.98 2. Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 9:52.87 3. Mikey Calvillo (IU) – 9:10.98 3. Mariah Denigan (IU) – 9:53.26 4. Eric Brown (Florida) – 9:11.61 4. Hayden Miller (Florida) – 9:53.52 5. Jack VanDeusen (Florida) – 9:12.22 5. Paige Kuwata (Louisville) – 9:54.15

100 Back

Men Women 1. Destin Lasco (Cal) – 47.19 1. Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 51.10 2. Ian Grum (UGA) – 47.38 2. Rhyan White (Alabama) – 52.68 3. Bradley Dunham (UGA) – 47.43 3. Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 52.82 4. Cheuk Yin NG (UGA) – 47.51 4. Sophie Lindner (UNC) – 52.94 5. Gavin Wright (IU) – 48.06 5. Andrea Sansores (Arkansas) – 53.07

200 Back

Men Women 1. Ian Grum (UGA)- 1:42.91 1. Rhyan White (Alabama) – 1:51.81 2. Bradley Dunham (UGA)- 1:44.09 2. Marie Schobel (UGA) – 1:56.58 3. Jack Dahlgren (Mizzou) – 1:44.87 3. Anna Peplowski (IU) – 1:56.80 4. Mitchell Norton (UGA) – 1:45.41 4. Mabel Zavaros (Florida) – 1:56.92 5. Brendan Burns (IU) – 1:45.91 5. Lydia Hanlon (UK) – 1:57.22

100 Fly

Men Women 1. Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) – 46.43 1. Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 53.36 2. Luca Urlando (UGA) – 46.55 2. Betsy Wizard (Arkansas) – 53. 47 3. Jordan Crooks (Tennessee) – 46.81 3. Talia Bates (Florida) – 53.84 4. Clement Secchi (Mizzou) – 46.88 4. Grace Countie (UNC) – 53.86 5. Tommer Frankel (IU) – 47.53 5. Andrea Sansores (Arkansas) – 53.96

200 Fly

Men Women 1. Leon Marchand (ASU) – 1:43.21 1. Luciana Thomas (Arkansas) – 1:56.83 2. Luca Urlando (UGA) – 1:44.54 2. Callie Dickinson (UGA) – 1:58.76 3. Clement Secchi (Mizzou) – 1:44.68 3. Ellie Vannote (UNC) – 1:59.08 4. Brendan Burns (IU) – 1:45.07 4. Amanda Ray (Florida) – 1:59.12 5. Andrew Abruzzo (UGA) – 1:47.29 5. Jade Foelske (ASU) – 2:00.08

100 Breast

Men Women 1. Michael Houlie (Tennessee) – 53.87 1. Vanessa Herrmann (Arkansas) – 1:00.57 2. JT Amrein (Oklahoma Christian)/Richard Polasek (Davenport) – 54.90 2. Noelle Peplowski (IU) – 1:01.03 3. Jassen Yep (IU) – 55.01 3. Zoie Hartman (UGA) – 1:01.65 4. Jacob Soderland (Cal) – 55.07 4. Skyler Smith (UNC) – 1:01.96 5. Jarel Dillard (Tennessee) – 55.15 5. Nina Kucheran (Florida) – 1:02.09

200 Breast

Men Women 1. Leon Marchand (ASU) – 1:57.67 1. Noelle Peplowski (IU) – 2:10.87 2. Jassen Yep (IU) – 1:59. 21 2. Cat Wright (Alabama) – 2:11.51 3. Max Reich (IU) – 1:59.43 3. Zoie Hartman (UGA) – 2:11.99 4. Evan Yoo (Army) – 1:59.72 4. Avery Wiseman (Alabama) – 2:12.18 5. Raphael Windmuller (Florida) – 2:00.13 5. Gillian Davey (UK) – 2:12.56

200 IM

Men Women 1. Leon Marchand (ASU) – 1:44.32 1. Rhyan White (Alabama) – 1:59.98 2. Carles Marti (Virginia Tech)- 1:46.13 2. Cat Wright (Alabama) – 2:00.42 3. Kevin Vargas (Florida) – 1:46.80 3. Zoie Hartman (UGA) – 2:00.82 4. Owen McDonald (ASU) – 1:46.90 4. Mabel Zavaros (Florida) – 2:01.21 5. Zach Hils (UGA) – 1:46.96 5. Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) – 2:01.35

400 IM

Men Women 1. Levi Sandidge (UK) – 3:53.57 1. Lauren Poole (UK) – 4:14.00 2. Brennan Gravley (Florida) – 3:55.29 2. Mariah Denigan (IU) – 4:16.44 3. Mikey Calvillo (IU) – 3:56.32 3. Deniz Ertan (Georgia Tech)- 4:16.74 4. Zane Rosely (UK) – 3:58.56 4. Gillian Davy (UK) – 4:18.24 5. Nils Bognar (Georgia Tech) – 3:58.96 5. Caroline Benda (UK)- 4:21.21

With three events, Leon Marchand owns the most top-ranked swims in the country so far. His, along with many other top-5 swims are from the ASU vs. Georgia vs. Mizzou meet held this past weekend.

Over half the events have leading times that are faster than the leading times from last year in early October, with the outliers being the women’s 50 free, men’s 100 back, men’s 200 breast, and men’s 100 breast.

The men’s 50 free is off to a faster-than-usual start, with Jordan Crooks‘ leading time being already 0ver a tenth faster than what led in November of 2021. The event as a whole is significantly faster than it was in 2021 at this time–on October 6, 2021, no one had broken 20.0 yet.

The men’s 500 free is another event that is comparably much faster now compared to this same time last year. The leading time (4.27.23) in early October of 2021 would not even make the top-5 this year.

The Alabama vs. Arkansas meet has also produced many nation-leading swims from both teams. Arkansas’ Luciana Thomas’ performance in the 200 fly already puts her within tenths of where she was in November of 2021 in the event.