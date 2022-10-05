Rhyan White Clocks 1:51.8 200BK as Five Pool Records Fall at Arkansas/Alabama Dual

ARKANSAS vs ALABAMA (WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday, September 30, 2022

Fayetteville, Arkansas

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Alabama – 161 Arkansas – 139

Alabama went to Fayetteville to face off against SEC opponent Arkansas over the weekend, emerging victorious by a 161-139 decision. The last time these two teams competed in a dual meet was in January of 2014, where Alabama beat Arkansas 172-128.

The Arkansas Natatorium pool record book got rewritten over the weekend, seeing records that have stood for decades go down. It was Arkansas who started the record-breaking party, taking the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay, where Andrea Sansores, Bella Cothern, Kobie Melton, and a fourth swimmer who was not named clocked a 1:37.53. Unfortunately, the splits aren’t available on the results for this meet, however, they blew away the pool record, which had stood at 1:38.87 since 2002. The previous record was held by Auburn.

Next up, U.S. Olympian Rhyan White took down the women’s 100 back pool record, which had stood for 29 years. Rhyan swam a 52.68, taking 0.99 seconds off Janie Wagstaff’s record from 1993. Notably, Arkansas’ Andrea Sansores also touched under the previous pool record, taking second in 53.07.

White then went on to post an eye-popping early season time of 1:51.81 to win the 200 back. That swim obliterated the pool record of 1:55.35, which was set by Auburn’s Margaret Hoelzer in 2002. White would also win the 200 IM in 1:59.98.

Arkansas’ Vanessa Herrmann also got in on the action, winning the 100 breast in 1:00.57. She took down the pool record of 1:00.99, which was also set in 2002, this one by Anna Poleska.

The final pool record went down at the hands of Alabama’s Kalia Antoniou. The fifth year won the 50 free in 22.49, chipping 0.09 seconds off the pool record, which was held by Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin from 2020.

Bama’s sprint group was on full display, seeing Morgan Scott take the 100 free in 48.64. Antoniou was second in that race, touching the wall in 49.69.

Despite Alabama going 1-2 in the 100 free, Arkansas beat them handily in the 400 free relay. The Arkansas team of Kobie Melton, Bella Cothern, Betsy Wizard, and Delaney Harrison combined for a 3:17.82, while Alabama’s Scott, Antoniou, Cora Dupre, and Charlotte Rosendale swam a 3:20.61.

Arkansas freshman Betsy Wizard had a great meet for the Razorbacks. The 19-year-old took the 200 free in 1:46.35, getting her hand on the wall first by nearly two seconds. She then went on to take the 100 fly as well, posting a 53.47 to lead that effort. Arkansas went 1-2 in the event, seeing Andrea Sansores take second in 53.96.

Arkansas fifth year Luciana Thomas had a great showing in the 200 fly, tearing to a 1:56.83 to finish as the only swimmer under 2:00. That swim was just off Thomas’ personal best of 1:55.06, which she swam at the Ohio State Last Chance meet in February of this year.

Kensey McMahon, an Alabama fifth year, handled the distance events over the weekend. McMahon swam a 9:52.87 to win the 1000 free convincingly, touching first by 13 seconds. She also won the 500 free handily, swimming a 4:49.25. It was Thomas who finished second in the 500, clocking a 4:54.63.