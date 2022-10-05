Victor Johansson Sweeps Distance Events as Alabama Men Defeat Delta State 185-101

Alabama vs Delta State (Men’s Dual)

Friday, September 30, 2022

Ronald G. Mayers Aquatics Center, Cleveland, MS

SCY (25 yards)

Results (Available on MeetMobile)

Team Scores

Alabama – 185 Delta State – 101

While the Alabama women’s swim & dive team traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a dual meet with the Razorbacks, the Crimson Tide men’s team went to Cleveland, MS to open their season against Delta State in a men’s dual.

Alabama won the meet handily, swimming many of their top swimmers exhibition (not for points) later in the meet. Of the swimmers who were left in regulation, Crimson Tide fifth year Victor Johansson, a transfer from USC, swept the distance free events. He first clocked a 9:23.41 to win the 1000, then went on to swim a 4:30.82 for victory in the 500 free. Johansson looks to be a big addition to the Alabama distance group, which historically hasn’t been a strong point in the men’s program.

Alabama junior Trey Shields was another double event winner, taking the 100 breast and 200 breast. In the 100 breast, Shields posted a 55.88, swimming a well-split race, going out in 26.24, then coming home in 29.64. He then went on to post a 2:06.89 to win the 200 breast, swimming a much more conservative race, taking it out in 1:01.51 on the first 100, then coming home in 1:05.38.

Bama senior Derek Maas won the 100 back, clocking a 48.61. He swam a tightly-split race, posting a 23.73 on the first 50, then swam a 24.88 on the final 50. Maas also swam a 48.90 in the 100 fly, which was the fastest time in the field, though he swam exhibition. Sophomore teammate Kaique Alves was right behind Maas, also swimming exhibition but touching second in 49.17. The official winner of the 100 fly was Delta State’s Alex Miller, who swam a 50.60.

Maas was also a key member of Alabama’s ‘A’ 200 medley relay, providing a 23.93 on the breast leg. Matthew Menke led the team off in 22.27, Benjamin Hines was 21.99 on the fly leg, and Tim Korstanje anchored in 20.01. The team combined for a 1:28.20, winning handily. Bernardo de Almeida was faster than Hines on the fly leg of the ‘B’ relay, splitting 21.46.

The Alabama team of Charlie Hawke (44.90), Kaique Alves (45.35), Derek Maas (44.43), and Matthew Menke (45.16) teamed up for a 2:59.84 in the 400 free relay. They were the fastest team in the field, though they swam exhibition.

Charlie Hawke was the winner of the 100 free, swimming a 45.05. He would go on to dip under 45 seconds leading off the 400 free relay at the end of the meet.