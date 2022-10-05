Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel’s Records, Battle at the Burr, & UVA + Cal Openers

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Virginia and Cal’s season openers, the sold-out “Battle at the Burr” dual meet, and the possibility of Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records being broken. See below for full list of topics:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:20 Did Jordan Crooks‘ 19.3 change your mind about who will win the 50 Free NCAA title?
  • 6:25 Did Cal’s results at the King/Queen of the Pool encourage or discourage you for the Bears moving forward?
  • 14:36 Nothing, Something, or Everything: Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh both added time in multiple events from past swims at the UVA intrasquad?
  • 22:12 What can teams take away from the “Battle at the Burr” dual meet between Howard and Georgetown that sold out 2,000 tickets?
  • 29:54 Who’s one swimmer (From SwimSwam’s Top-5 lists) you’re excited to watch this NCAA season?

SINK or SWIM

  • 35:24 Will any of Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records get broken this season?
  • 38:31 What was Leon Marchand‘s Most Impressive 200 this past weekend (1:43 200 fly, 1:57 200 Breast, or 1:44 200 IM)? 41:42 Should the IOC let Russian athletes compete if they say they are against the war in Ukraine?
  • 45:01 Will Adam Peaty win a SC world title in Melbourne?
  • 48:55 With Ilya Kharun, will the Canadian men win a SC Worlds medal in any relay?

