SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel’s Records, Battle at the Burr, & UVA + Cal Openers

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Virginia and Cal’s season openers, the sold-out “Battle at the Burr” dual meet, and the possibility of Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records being broken. See below for full list of topics:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:20 Did Jordan Crooks‘ 19.3 change your mind about who will win the 50 Free NCAA title?
- 6:25 Did Cal’s results at the King/Queen of the Pool encourage or discourage you for the Bears moving forward?
- 14:36 Nothing, Something, or Everything: Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh both added time in multiple events from past swims at the UVA intrasquad?
- 22:12 What can teams take away from the “Battle at the Burr” dual meet between Howard and Georgetown that sold out 2,000 tickets?
- 29:54 Who’s one swimmer (From SwimSwam’s Top-5 lists) you’re excited to watch this NCAA season?
SINK or SWIM
- 35:24 Will any of Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records get broken this season?
- 38:31 What was Leon Marchand‘s Most Impressive 200 this past weekend (1:43 200 fly, 1:57 200 Breast, or 1:44 200 IM)? 41:42 Should the IOC let Russian athletes compete if they say they are against the war in Ukraine?
- 45:01 Will Adam Peaty win a SC world title in Melbourne?
- 48:55 With Ilya Kharun, will the Canadian men win a SC Worlds medal in any relay?