Daily Swim Coach Workout #793

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 28 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
600 warm up
Odds free, evens stroke
2×200 @ 4:00 50 swim/100 drill/50 perfect
8×100 @ 1:50 kick @ 90% effort
2×200 @ 4:00 50 swim/100drill/50 perfect
8×100 @ 1:40 Pull @ 90% effort
2×200 @ 4:00 50 swim/100drill/50 perfect
8×100 @ 1:30 swim @ 90% effort
100ez
3x
4×125 @2:00
[1 = 75 BU/50 sprint
[2 = 50 BU/75 sprint
[3 = 75 BU/50 Sprint
[4 = 50 BU/75 Sprint
300 ez
Coach Notes
BU = build up
Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School
