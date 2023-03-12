All-Americans Anthony Grimm, Hudson McDaniel Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

While the women’s transfer portal opening two weeks ago has yielded relatively-quiet early returns, a pair of All-American men entered the portal in the first few days this week. Texas’ Anthony Grimm and Ohio State’s Hudson McDaniel are both now on the transfer market ahead of next season.

For the women, aside from Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini, there have been swimmers from big-name programs, but not many NCAA-qualifying caliber swimmers.

But now there are two big-time swimmers up for grabs on the men’s side.

Grimm swam one season at the University of Texas and in the fall announced that he was retiring from competitive swimming. He has, apparently, changed his mind, though, and will now enter the portal. He has deleted the post announcing his retirement.

Grimm is from Virginia and in his freshman year at Texas roomed with Tim Connery, another Atlantic coaster who is wrapping up his first season with the Virginia Cavaliers.

Time Progression at Texas

HS Best Freshman Year 50 free 19.67 19.37 100 free 44.17 44.00 100 back 45.60 45.44 100 breast 52.51 53.27

Grimm has a rare set of versatility that allows him to excel in all four strokes, which makes him a valuable pickup for anyone in the NCAA. He finished 19th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet in the 100 backstroke.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining with his new program. Grimm hasn’t raced since last summer.

Hudson McDaniel, meanwhile, has one season of eligibility remaining – the bonus year afforded to athletes who competed during the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 NCAA season. McDaniel remained on the Buckeyes’ roster this season, but never competed.

He placed 7th in the 100 breaststroke at the 2022 Big Ten Championships in 52.34 after 51.59 the year before.

That qualified him for a second consecutive NCAA Championship meet, where he finished 31st in 52.67.

Best Times in Yards:

100 breast – 51.55

200 breast – 1:57.55

200 IM – 1:55.83

McDaniel last competed at the long course US National Championships in July.