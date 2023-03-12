Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All-Americans Anthony Grimm, Hudson McDaniel Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

While the women’s transfer portal opening two weeks ago has yielded relatively-quiet early returns, a pair of All-American men entered the portal in the first few days this week. Texas’ Anthony Grimm and Ohio State’s Hudson McDaniel are both now on the transfer market ahead of next season.

For the women, aside from Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini, there have been swimmers from big-name programs, but not many NCAA-qualifying caliber swimmers.

But now there are two big-time swimmers up for grabs on the men’s side.

Grimm swam one season at the University of Texas and in the fall announced that he was retiring from competitive swimming. He has, apparently, changed his mind, though, and will now enter the portal. He has deleted the post announcing his retirement.

Grimm is from Virginia and in his freshman year at Texas roomed with Tim Connery, another Atlantic coaster who is wrapping up his first season with the Virginia Cavaliers.

Time Progression at Texas

HS Best Freshman Year
50 free 19.67 19.37
100 free 44.17 44.00
100 back 45.60 45.44
100 breast 52.51 53.27

Grimm has a rare set of versatility that allows him to excel in all four strokes, which makes him a valuable pickup for anyone in the NCAA. He finished 19th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet in the 100 backstroke.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining with his new program. Grimm hasn’t raced since last summer.

Hudson McDaniel, meanwhile, has one season of eligibility remaining – the bonus year afforded to athletes who competed during the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 NCAA season. McDaniel remained on the Buckeyes’ roster this season, but never competed.

He placed 7th in the 100 breaststroke at the 2022 Big Ten Championships in 52.34 after 51.59 the year before.

That qualified him for a second consecutive NCAA Championship meet, where he finished 31st in 52.67.

Best Times in Yards:

  • 100 breast – 51.55
  • 200 breast – 1:57.55
  • 200 IM – 1:55.83

McDaniel last competed at the long course US National Championships in July.

Average joe
2 minutes ago

UVA 🔜

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Average joe
1 minute ago

That’s my guess. Makes sense from a lot of directions. He could be the male Kate Douglass.

Hayden Cosgrove
4 minutes ago

Grimm will be able to put the CAA in NCAA. Joining the tribe and bringing them back. Heard it hear first

Orange
9 minutes ago

Where is the loyalty to the program that gave you a scholarship boy?

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Orange
2 minutes ago

Reminds me of every boss who ever told me “if you don’t like it go work somewhere else” but they didn’t actually mean that.

MIKE IN DALLAS
10 minutes ago

Grimm is certainly a talented swimmer and, no doubt, will find a place to swim, viz. U.Va?
Texas was, for reasons unstated, not his cup of tea. 😒 All the best to him as he returns to swim.
The Longhorns will be just fine at NCCA’s later this month, have no fear.

Hoffer>
32 minutes ago

His HS best in the 100 breast was a 52.5 I believe and he was a 19.67 in the 50 free

Iron Chain
38 minutes ago

Anthony Grimm commits to Johns Hopkins to bring the division 3 title back to baltimore. You heard it here first

PFA
47 minutes ago

Interesting maybe he wants back into the sport and not gonna say what he’s planning on doing but maybe now wants to do it right and possibly be closer to home.

25Back
Reply to  PFA
29 minutes ago

He does actually have quite a few friends on the UVA men’s team being from NOVA and Potomac Valley (as well as Tim Connery’s transfer)

Last edited 29 minutes ago by 25Back
