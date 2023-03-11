Data Visualization Shows Predicted Paths at 2023 Women’s NCAAs

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships right around the corner next week, let’s take a look at what the meet would look like if everything happened exactly as expected according to the official psych sheets.

Note: the psych sheet does not account for diving points

The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 20 Teams

Virginia is projected to cruise to a three-peat with 465 points, 73 points ahead of second-place Texas. You can toggle between the two tabs, scores and ranks, to see how the dynamic of the meet is expected to shift across the four days of action in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Cavaliers are expected to lead for the entire meet except for a brief stint after the 800 free relay on the opening night. They really start to pull away following the 200 IM on the second day of action, where Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh are the top two seeds.

The battle for third place actually seems like it might be closer than the battle for second. Texas, Stanford, and NC State are expected to be neck-and-neck on the final day of competition before the Longhorns are projected to pull away during the 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, where they boast the top three qualifiers (Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash, and Dakota Luther). Meanwhile, the Cardinal are expected to finish more than 60 points behind Texas, and just 23 points ahead of the fourth-place Wolfpack.

The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 10 Teams

Looking just at the top 10 rankings, there’s an intriguing battle for fifth place taking shape between Ohio State, Louisville, and Tennessee. The Buckeyes and Cardinals are expected to surge ahead early before the Volunteers make a push on Friday. Ohio State is projected to edge Louisville by just eight points, with the Cardinals 30 points ahead of Tennessee.

Further down the standings, the graph shows Florida (170) sneaking past Alabama (158) by just

The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 5 Teams

The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 3 Teams

2023 NCAAS – PROJECTED TEAM STANDINGS

TOTAL INDIVIDUAL RELAY Virginia, University of 464.5 270.5 194 Texas, University of 387.75 245.75 142 Stanford University 325 173 152 North Carolina State University 301.5 163.5 138 Ohio State University 251.5 126.5 125 Louisville, University of 242.583 112.583 130 University of Tennessee 212.5 150.5 62 Florida, University of 169.5 61.5 108 University of Alabama 158 82 76 California, University of, Berkeley 129 69 60 Indiana University 128 55 73 Louisiana State University 119 63 56 Georgia, University of 102.75 78.75 24 University of Southern California 80 42 38 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 75.333 21.333 54 Michigan, University of 64 22 42 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 60 54 6 Duke University 39 34 5 Auburn University 34 20 14 Kentucky, University of 31 31 0 VA Tech 29 13 16 Texas A&M University 28 28 0 Arizona State University 25 23 2 Georgia Institute of Technology 25 25 0 University of Hawaii 19.5 1.5 18 University of Pennsylvania 19 19 0 University of Arkansas 15.5 1.5 14 University of Minnesota 13 13 0 University of California, Los Angeles 6 6 0 Missouri, University of 4 4 0 University of Miami (Florida) 3 3 0 Cincinnati, University of 1 1 0 Pittsburgh, University of 0.75 0.75 0 Northwestern University 0.333 0.333 0

Team Scoring by Event

200 Medley Relay 800 Freestyle Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Freestyle Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Freestyle Relay Virginia, University of 40 34 0 57 24 40 35 23.5 17 9 33 40 5 12 21 31 3 40 Texas, University of 32 32 35 20 0.75 22 0 15 16 31 12 34 16 16 0 31 53 22 Stanford University 14 40 7 16 3 32 3 30 26 0 16 32 3 20 27 0 22 34 North Carolina State University 34 14 0 5 13 30 12 23 6 25 22 30 0 27 13.5 4 13 30 Louisville, University of 26 28 0 2 37.75 34 11 19.833 0 0 0 10 0 8 22 0 12 32 University of Tennessee 10 26 20 11 11.5 0 0 0 20 17 11 24 29 15 0 16 0 2 Florida, University of 22 30 17 0 0 14 23 0 11 0 0 18 6 0 4.5 0 0 24 University of Alabama 28 0 0 0 11.5 18 0 3.5 0 6 14 26 17 9 9 12 0 4 California, University of, Berkeley 18 22 0 12 0 6 9 0 5 0 15 8 0 17 0 0 11 6 Indiana University 5 24 5 0 0 10 0 0 12 0 3 22 18 4 0 13 0 12 Ohio State University 30 12 0 4 21 27 16 8.5 15 25 6 28 0 1 25.5 3 1.5 28 Louisiana State University 0 4 0 0 17 27 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 5 20 0 4 26 Georgia, University of 0 18 17 15 0.75 2 0 0 0 7 9 4 15 0 0 15 0 0 University of Southern California 12 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 24 0 14 0 0 0 18 0 0 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 24 0 0 0 14 24 0 0.333 0 0 2 6 0 0 0 0 5 0 Michigan, University of 8 10 3 0 0 8 0 0 2 5 0 2 0 0 6 0 6 14 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 0 6 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0 20 11 0 0 0 0 Duke University 5 0 0 9 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 9 0 Auburn University 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 2 1 12 1 7 0 0 0 0 Kentucky, University of 0 2 11 1 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 VA Tech 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Texas A&M University 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 5 11 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 Arizona State University 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 Georgia Institute of Technology 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 University of Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 0 0 18 University of Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 10 University of Pennsylvania 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 University of Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 University of California, Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri, University of 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 University of Miami (Florida) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina, University of, Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati, University of 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh, University of 0 0 0 0 0.75 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.333 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cumulative Team Scoring