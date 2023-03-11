Data Visualization Shows Predicted Paths at 2023 Women’s NCAAs

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Pick ’em Contest
With the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships right around the corner next week, let’s take a look at what the meet would look like if everything happened exactly as expected according to the official psych sheets.
Note: the psych sheet does not account for diving points
The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 20 Teams
Virginia is projected to cruise to a three-peat with 465 points, 73 points ahead of second-place Texas. You can toggle between the two tabs, scores and ranks, to see how the dynamic of the meet is expected to shift across the four days of action in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Cavaliers are expected to lead for the entire meet except for a brief stint after the 800 free relay on the opening night. They really start to pull away following the 200 IM on the second day of action, where Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh are the top two seeds.
The battle for third place actually seems like it might be closer than the battle for second. Texas, Stanford, and NC State are expected to be neck-and-neck on the final day of competition before the Longhorns are projected to pull away during the 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, where they boast the top three qualifiers (Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash, and Dakota Luther). Meanwhile, the Cardinal are expected to finish more than 60 points behind Texas, and just 23 points ahead of the fourth-place Wolfpack.
The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 10 Teams
The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 5 Teams
The Division I Women’s NCAA Championship Scored Psych Sheet: Top 3 Teams
2023 NCAAS – PROJECTED TEAM STANDINGS
|TOTAL
|INDIVIDUAL
|RELAY
|Virginia, University of
|464.5
|270.5
|194
|Texas, University of
|387.75
|245.75
|142
|Stanford University
|325
|173
|152
|North Carolina State University
|301.5
|163.5
|138
|Ohio State University
|251.5
|126.5
|125
|Louisville, University of
|242.583
|112.583
|130
|University of Tennessee
|212.5
|150.5
|62
|Florida, University of
|169.5
|61.5
|108
|University of Alabama
|158
|82
|76
|California, University of, Berkeley
|129
|69
|60
|Indiana University
|128
|55
|73
|Louisiana State University
|119
|63
|56
|Georgia, University of
|102.75
|78.75
|24
|University of Southern California
|80
|42
|38
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill
|75.333
|21.333
|54
|Michigan, University of
|64
|22
|42
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|60
|54
|6
|Duke University
|39
|34
|5
|Auburn University
|34
|20
|14
|Kentucky, University of
|31
|31
|0
|VA Tech
|29
|13
|16
|Texas A&M University
|28
|28
|0
|Arizona State University
|25
|23
|2
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|25
|25
|0
|University of Hawaii
|19.5
|1.5
|18
|University of Pennsylvania
|19
|19
|0
|University of Arkansas
|15.5
|1.5
|14
|University of Minnesota
|13
|13
|0
|University of California, Los Angeles
|6
|6
|0
|Missouri, University of
|4
|4
|0
|University of Miami (Florida)
|3
|3
|0
|Cincinnati, University of
|1
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh, University of
|0.75
|0.75
|0
|Northwestern University
|0.333
|0.333
|0
Team Scoring by Event
|200 Medley Relay
|800 Freestyle Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Freestyle Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|400 Medley Relay
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Virginia, University of
|40
|34
|0
|57
|24
|40
|35
|23.5
|17
|9
|33
|40
|5
|12
|21
|31
|3
|40
|Texas, University of
|32
|32
|35
|20
|0.75
|22
|0
|15
|16
|31
|12
|34
|16
|16
|0
|31
|53
|22
|Stanford University
|14
|40
|7
|16
|3
|32
|3
|30
|26
|0
|16
|32
|3
|20
|27
|0
|22
|34
|North Carolina State University
|34
|14
|0
|5
|13
|30
|12
|23
|6
|25
|22
|30
|0
|27
|13.5
|4
|13
|30
|Louisville, University of
|26
|28
|0
|2
|37.75
|34
|11
|19.833
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|8
|22
|0
|12
|32
|University of Tennessee
|10
|26
|20
|11
|11.5
|0
|0
|0
|20
|17
|11
|24
|29
|15
|0
|16
|0
|2
|Florida, University of
|22
|30
|17
|0
|0
|14
|23
|0
|11
|0
|0
|18
|6
|0
|4.5
|0
|0
|24
|University of Alabama
|28
|0
|0
|0
|11.5
|18
|0
|3.5
|0
|6
|14
|26
|17
|9
|9
|12
|0
|4
|California, University of, Berkeley
|18
|22
|0
|12
|0
|6
|9
|0
|5
|0
|15
|8
|0
|17
|0
|0
|11
|6
|Indiana University
|5
|24
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|12
|0
|3
|22
|18
|4
|0
|13
|0
|12
|Ohio State University
|30
|12
|0
|4
|21
|27
|16
|8.5
|15
|25
|6
|28
|0
|1
|25.5
|3
|1.5
|28
|Louisiana State University
|0
|4
|0
|0
|17
|27
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|20
|0
|4
|26
|Georgia, University of
|0
|18
|17
|15
|0.75
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9
|4
|15
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|University of Southern California
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|24
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill
|24
|0
|0
|0
|14
|24
|0
|0.333
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Michigan, University of
|8
|10
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|14
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|0
|6
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|20
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke University
|5
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|9
|0
|Auburn University
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|2
|1
|12
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky, University of
|0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VA Tech
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Texas A&M University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona State University
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|University of Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|0
|18
|University of Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|10
|University of Pennsylvania
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|University of Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|University of California, Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri, University of
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|University of Miami (Florida)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati, University of
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh, University of
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.75
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.333
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cumulative Team Scoring
|200 Medley Relay
|800 Freestyle Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Freestyle Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|400 Medley Relay
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Virginia, University of
|40
|74
|74
|131
|155
|195
|230
|253.5
|270.5
|279.5
|312.5
|352.5
|357.5
|369.5
|390.5
|421.5
|424.5
|464.5
|Texas, University of
|32
|64
|99
|119
|119.75
|141.75
|141.75
|156.75
|172.75
|203.75
|215.75
|249.75
|265.75
|281.75
|281.75
|312.75
|365.75
|387.75
|Stanford University
|14
|54
|61
|77
|80
|112
|115
|145
|171
|171
|187
|219
|222
|242
|269
|269
|291
|325
|North Carolina State University
|34
|48
|48
|53
|66
|96
|108
|131
|137
|162
|184
|214
|214
|241
|254.5
|258.5
|271.5
|301.5
|Louisville, University of
|26
|54
|54
|56
|93.75
|127.75
|138.75
|158.583
|158.583
|158.583
|158.583
|168.583
|168.583
|176.583
|198.583
|198.583
|210.583
|242.583
|University of Tennessee
|10
|36
|56
|67
|78.5
|78.5
|78.5
|78.5
|98.5
|115.5
|126.5
|150.5
|179.5
|194.5
|194.5
|210.5
|210.5
|212.5
|Florida, University of
|22
|52
|69
|69
|69
|83
|106
|106
|117
|117
|117
|135
|141
|141
|145.5
|145.5
|145.5
|169.5
|University of Alabama
|28
|28
|28
|28
|39.5
|57.5
|57.5
|61
|61
|67
|81
|107
|124
|133
|142
|154
|154
|158
|California, University of, Berkeley
|18
|40
|40
|52
|52
|58
|67
|67
|72
|72
|87
|95
|95
|112
|112
|112
|123
|129
|Indiana University
|5
|29
|34
|34
|34
|44
|44
|44
|56
|56
|59
|81
|99
|103
|103
|116
|116
|128
|Ohio State University
|30
|42
|42
|46
|67
|94
|110
|118.5
|133.5
|158.5
|164.5
|192.5
|192.5
|193.5
|219
|222
|223.5
|251.5
|Louisiana State University
|0
|4
|4
|4
|21
|48
|48
|65
|65
|65
|65
|65
|65
|70
|90
|90
|94
|120
|Georgia, University of
|0
|18
|35
|50
|50.75
|52.75
|52.75
|52.75
|52.75
|59.75
|68.75
|72.75
|87.75
|87.75
|87.75
|102.75
|102.75
|102.75
|University of Southern California
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|24
|24
|24
|24
|48
|48
|62
|62
|62
|62
|80
|80
|80
|North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill
|24
|24
|24
|24
|38
|62
|62
|62.333
|62.333
|62.333
|64.333
|70.333
|70.333
|70.333
|70.333
|70.333
|75.333
|75.333
|Michigan, University of
|8
|18
|21
|21
|21
|29
|29
|29
|31
|36
|36
|38
|38
|38
|44
|44
|50
|64
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|0
|6
|18
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|22
|22
|29
|29
|49
|60
|60
|60
|60
|60
|Duke University
|5
|5
|5
|14
|14
|14
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|30
|39
|39
|Auburn University
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|11
|11
|13
|14
|26
|27
|34
|34
|34
|34
|34
|Kentucky, University of
|0
|2
|13
|14
|14
|14
|30
|30
|30
|30
|30
|30
|30
|33
|33
|33
|33
|33
|VA Tech
|0
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|29
|Texas A&M University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|12
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|28
|28
|28
|28
|Arizona State University
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|23
|23
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|0
|0
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|University of Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|19.5
|University of Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5.5
|15.5
|University of Pennsylvania
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|University of Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|University of California, Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Missouri, University of
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|University of Miami (Florida)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati, University of
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh, University of
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|Northwestern University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
|0.333
So, Longhorns need 80 from the divers. They’re taking five and all five can score. 16 each would do it.