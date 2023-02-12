6+ Years After Retirement, Michael Phelps Keeps Winning

Michael Phelps, the most-decorated swimmer and Olympian in history, continues to win, even more than six years after his retirement from the sport.

This weekend, Phelps won the Shot at Glory competition at the Waste Management Phoneix Open Pro-Am competition, dubbed “The People’s Open.” Playing on the 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale, the course’s infamous par 3 hole whipped by wind and sound from a huge grandstand, Phelps stuck his drive just 8’5″ from the pin.

That secured $40,000 for his charity of choice. 2nd-closest was YouTuber Peter Finch, who received $25,000 for his charity, and 3rd-closest was Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who secured $15,000 for his charity.

This year’s Waste Management Open, with its fan-friendly galleries and 70-degree February weather, has drawn an especially-big interest from the public, because Phoenix is also hosting the Super Bowl this weekend: one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The Pro-Am has been buoyed by local Phoenix celebrities like Phelps and Larry Fitzgerald, as well as NFL legends like Emmit Smith, Jerome Bettis, JJ Watt, and Reggie Bush. Future major league baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, legendary soccer player Carli Lloyd, and a ton of other celebrities from within and outside of the world of sports made appearances.

Phelps’ foursome paired with PGA pros Gary Woodland on the front 9 and Gary Woodland on the back 9. The group of PGA Tour pros Brian Harman and Taylor Pendrith with Swire Coca-Cola CEO Rob Gehring won the event. The full final standings were never released.

Since retiring from the pool, Phelps has stayed active in a number of sports, including lots of ProAm appearances. He has become a regular at this tournament in particular.

While he has been an avid golfer for years, which includes as the former record holder for the longest televised putt from a ProAm event in Scotland, he has also tried his hand in a pickleball ProAm last year in Phoenix.

This year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open includes a huge $20 million prize pool, including $3.6 million to the winner. Through three days of competition, Scott Scheffler has a two-stroke lead on the field with a score of -13 through three days of the four-day tournament.

The Shot

🥇 23 gold medals

🥇 @WMPhoenixOpen Shot for Glory champion Michael Phelps can do it all. (via @PGATOUR) | 📺: @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/0icJoA8MvW — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2023

Even Phelps Gets Nervous In Front of the Huge Crowd at 16

Despite 23 gold medals, @MichaelPhelps still gets nervous on 16 😅 An inside look at how Phelps monitors his heart rate to ensure best performance. (Presented by @WHOOP) pic.twitter.com/e6XwDwS6Fm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2023

Gary Woodland Gets Swimming Tips from Michael Phelps:

Synergy with Phelps/Super Bowl in Phoenix

Big crowds

Pickleball foray