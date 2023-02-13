Hannah Bellard Caps Off Michigan Open with 4:10.96 Personal Best in the 400 IM

2023 Michigan Open

Friday-Sunday, February 10-12, 2023

Oakland University, Rochester, MI

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results available on MeetMobile

Club Wolverine 17-year-old and Michigan recruit Hannah Bellard continued racking up lifetime bests on the final day of the Michigan Open. Bellard first won the women’s 200 free in 1:46.48, taking half a second off her previous best of 1:46.94, which had stood since November of 2021. She was out fast, splitting 51.63 on the first 100, then came home in 54.85.

Bellard then posted a new personal best in the 50 free, finishing 12th with a 24.17. She then finished off the night, and her meet, with a 4:10.96 to win the women’s 400 IM decisively. Bellard used her fly and free speed to her advantage, splitting 55.29 on fly and coming home in a very quick 57.26. Her 4:10.96 comes in 3.25 seconds under her previous best of 4:14.21, which she swam at the Michigan Open last February.

Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 15-year-old Sophia Umstead clocked a pair of personal bests tonight as well. She finished second in the women’s 200 free with a 1:49.03, touching behind Bellard. That time took nearly a second off her previous best of 1:49.85. She then went on to take second behind Bellard again, touching in 4:16.04 in the 400 IM. That swim was massive for Umstead, marking her first time under 4:20 in the event.

OLY 16-year-old Josie Connelly won the women’s 50 free in 22.58, which comes in just off her personal best of 22.47, which she swam in December. Club Wolverine 17-year-old and Louisville recruit Lucy Mehraban came in second with a 22.96, dipping under 23 seconds for the first time in her career.

Club Wolverine 16-year-old Stella Chapman won the women’s 100 back in 53.41, clipping her personal best in the event. Chapman’s previous best was a 53.69, which she swam at the MHSAA D1 state meet in November. She then went on to win the women’s 200 breast as well, swimming a 2:19.02. Chapman broke 2:20 for the first time in her career in prelims this morning, where she swam a 2:19.84.

MLA 16-year-old Ellie Todd won the women’s 200 fly in 1:59.53, which was a huge swim for her. Todd’s lifetime best in the event was a 2:01.10, meaning she broke 2:00 for the first time in the event. Moreover, Todd’s previous best was just swum at Winter Juniors East in December.

Oakland’s Jack Wike won the men’s 100 back tonight in 47.86, clearing the rest of the field by over two seconds. He also took over a second off his lifetime best of 48.89, which he swam at last year’s Horizon League Championships. Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers 17-year-old Blake Rowe came in second with a 49.96, dipping under 50 seconds for the first time in his career.

Oakland’s Colin Martin won the men’s 50 free in 20.10, taking nearly half a second off his personal best. His previous best was a 20.58, which he swam at the 2021 Horizon League Championships. Wike came in second, swimming a 20.33, which marked another personal best.

Utica Shelby Swim Club 17-year-old Devin Dilger took the men’s 200 free in 1:38.85. He was the only swimmer in the field under 1:40, but he was a bit off his personal best of 1:37.51, which he swam last March.

MLA’s Caden Davis, an 18-year-old, won the men’s 200 fly in 1:49.93. Davis has been 1:48.99 in the event before, a time which he swam last March.

USSC’s Carson Ricker, 17, won the men’s 200 breast in 2:05.33. He was just a bit off his personal best, which stands at 2:03.44 from Winter Juniors Est in December. He went on to swim a huge personal best in the men’s 400 IM, finishing second in 4:04.34. Ricker’s lifetime best in the event was a 4:11.08, which he swam last March.

It was Oakland’s Kieron Bezuidenhout who won the men’s 400 IM, swimming a 3:59.07. The performance was a personal best for Bezuidenhout, also marking his first time under 4:00 in the 400 IM.