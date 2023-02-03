2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I

It’s February, and you know what that means. 2023 NCAA swimming and diving conference championships are here! In the next few weeks, there will be dozens of conference championships between all the NCAA divisions.
This post contains the details (dates, locations, and the important links) for the 22 NCAA Division I conferences that have swimming & diving championships this season. You can find links to our Division II and Division III primers below:
If you plan on closely following multiple conference meets in the next few weeks, it may be a good idea to bookmark this page to keep all the information in an easily accessible location.
WEEK ONE (2/5 – 2/11)
MAAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Burt Flickinger Center, Buffalo, NY
- Defending Champion:
- Women: Niagra (1x)
- Men: Rider (10x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagra, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (Women Only)
WEEK TWO (2/12 – 2/18)
ACC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Virginia (3x)
- Men: NC State (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami
SEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Tennessee (1x)
- Men: Florida (10x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)
Big Ten Championships (Women)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Ohio State (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois
Ivy League Championships (Women)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Denunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Harvard (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth
Mountain West Championships (Women)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: San Diego State (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State
Missouri Valley Conference Championships (Women)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Missouri State (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Marshall, UIC
American Athletic Conference Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Swimming: Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Diving: Monday, February 13 – Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Houston (6x)
- Men: SMU (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Tulane (women only), Houston (women only), and ECU (women only), Rice (women only), North Texas (women only), Florida International (women only) SMU, Cincinnati
CCSA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Liberty (2x)
- Men: Incarnate Word (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Queens (NC) , Gardner-Webb, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Bellarmine, Campbell, Liberty, FGCU, Georgia Southern, UNC-Ashville, North Florida, James Madison (women only), old Dominion (women only)
Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH
- Defending Champions:
- Women: George Washington (1x)
- Men: George Washington (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)
Patriot League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA
- Defending Championships:
- Women: Navy (10x)
- Men: Navy (18x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy
MPSF Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Human Performance Center, St. George, UT
- Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: UC San Diego (1x)
- Men: BYU (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Record Book
Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD, Cal State – Bakersfield, Incarnate Word
Horizon League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Oakland (9x)
- Men: Oakland (9x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Oakland, Youngstown State
WEEK THREE (2/19 – 2/25)
Big 12 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (10x)
- Men: Texas (26x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)
Pac-12 Championships (Women)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Stanford (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State
Big Ten Championships (Men)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Defending Champions:
- Men: Indiana (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Northwestern
Ivy League Championships (Men)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI
- Defending Champions:
- Men: Harvard (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth
NEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Tuesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Bryant (6x)
- Men: Bryant (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner
MAC Championships (Women)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Oxford, OH
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Akron (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State
WAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Pharr, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Northern Arizona (9x)
- Men: UNLV (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Grand Canyon, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist, Utah Tech (women only)
Big East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Villanova (9x)
- Men: Georgetown (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only), UConn
America East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: New Hampshire (3x)
- Men: UMBC (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women only), UMBC, Vermont (women only), VMI, NJIT (men only)
CAA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: William & Mary (1x)
- Men: UNCW (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, Northeastern (women only), Stony Brook (women only), Monmouth
Summit League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Denver (9x)
- Men: Denver 1(x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana
ECAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)
- Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, Maryland
- Defending Champions:
- Women: James Madison (1x)
- Men: Navy (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
WEEK FOUR (2/26 – 3/4)
Pac-12 Championships (Men)
- Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champions
- Men: Cal (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah
MAC Championships (Men)
- Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Oxford, OH
- Defending Champions
- Men: Miami (OH) (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State, Valparaiso, UIC
for the CAA – JMU is out (moved to CSCAA), Monmouth (men & women) is in, and Stony Brook (women only) is in
