2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer – Division I

It’s February, and you know what that means. 2023 NCAA swimming and diving conference championships are here! In the next few weeks, there will be dozens of conference championships between all the NCAA divisions.

This post contains the details (dates, locations, and the important links) for the 22 NCAA Division I conferences that have swimming & diving championships this season. You can find links to our Division II and Division III primers below:

Division II conference primer

Division III conference primer

If you plan on closely following multiple conference meets in the next few weeks, it may be a good idea to bookmark this page to keep all the information in an easily accessible location.

WEEK ONE (2/5 – 2/11)

MAAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11, 2023

Burt Flickinger Center, Buffalo, NY

Defending Champion: Women: Niagra (1x) Men: Rider (10x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagra, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena (Women Only)

WEEK TWO (2/12 – 2/18)

ACC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champions: Women: Virginia (3x) Men: NC State (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

SEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX

Defending Champions: Women: Tennessee (1x) Men: Florida (10x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)

Big Ten Championships (Women)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

Defending Champions: Women: Ohio State (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois

Ivy League Championships (Women)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Denunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Women: Harvard (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

Mountain West Championships (Women)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX

Defending Champions: Women: San Diego State (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State

Missouri Valley Conference Championships (Women)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA

Defending Champions: Women: Missouri State (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Little Rock, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Valparaiso, Marshall, UIC

American Athletic Conference Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Swimming: Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Diving: Monday, February 13 – Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, TX

Defending Champions: Women: Houston (6x) Men: SMU (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Tulane (women only), Houston (women only), and ECU (women only), Rice (women only), North Texas (women only), Florida International (women only) SMU, Cincinnati

CCSA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Defending Champions: Women: Liberty (2x) Men: Incarnate Word (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Queens (NC) , Gardner-Webb, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Bellarmine, Campbell, Liberty, FGCU, Georgia Southern, UNC-Ashville, North Florida, James Madison (women only), old Dominion (women only)

Atlantic 10 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH

Defending Champions: Women: George Washington (1x) Men: George Washington (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Patriot League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Kinney Natatorium, Lewisburg, PA

Defending Championships: Women: Navy (10x) Men: Navy (18x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

MPSF Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Human Performance Center, St. George, UT Diving: Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

Defending Champions: Women: UC San Diego (1x) Men: BYU (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Record Book

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD, Cal State – Bakersfield, Incarnate Word

Horizon League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

IU Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champions: Women: Oakland (9x) Men: Oakland (9x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Oakland, Youngstown State

WEEK THREE (2/19 – 2/25)

Big 12 Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

Defending Champions: Women: Texas (10x) Men: Texas (26x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Pac-12 Championships (Women)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending Champions: Women: Stanford (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State

Big Ten Championships (Men)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

Defending Champions: Men: Indiana (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Northwestern

Ivy League Championships (Men)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, RI

Defending Champions: Men: Harvard (5x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth

NEC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Tuesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

SPIRE Institute, Geneva, OH

Defending Champions: Women: Bryant (6x) Men: Bryant (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central Women Men



Teams: Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

MAC Championships (Women)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Oxford, OH

Defending Champions: Women: Akron (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

WAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Pharr, TX

Defending Champions: Women: Northern Arizona (9x) Men: UNLV (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist, Utah Tech (women only)

Big East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

Defending Champions: Women: Villanova (9x) Men: Georgetown (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only), UConn

America East Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, MA

Defending Champions: Women: New Hampshire (3x) Men: UMBC (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women only), UMBC, Vermont (women only), VMI, NJIT (men only)

CAA Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

Defending Champions: Women: William & Mary (1x) Men: UNCW (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, Northeastern (women only), Stony Brook (women only), Monmouth

Summit League Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

Defending Champions: Women: Denver (9x) Men: Denver 1(x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana

ECAC Championships (Men’s and Women’s)

Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26, 2023

Lejeune Hall, Annapolis, Maryland

Defending Champions: Women: James Madison (1x) Men: Navy (5x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

WEEK FOUR (2/26 – 3/4)

Pac-12 Championships (Men)

Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4, 2023

Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Defending Champions Men: Cal (5x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

MAC Championships (Men)

Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4, 2023

Oxford, OH

Defending Champions Men: Miami (OH) (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State, Valparaiso, UIC