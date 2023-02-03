2023 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division III

SwimSwamEugene Soh loves February, otherwise known as college conference championships month! We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III that will be taking place over the next several weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Check out our other conference primers:
- Division I primer
- Division II primer
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites, and more as they become available.
Week 1
Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 3-5
- Location: Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, Massachusetts
- Defending Champions: Roger Williams women (1x); Roger Williams men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Albertus Magnus (women only), Colby-Sawyer (women only), Elms, Norwich, Regis, St. Joseph (CT), St. Joseph’s (ME), New England (women only), Roger Williams, Simmons (women only)
North Atlantic Conference (NAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Saturday-Sunday, February 4-5
- Location: Cazenovia College Aquatics Facility in Cazenovia, New York
- Defending Champions: Husson women (1x), Maine Maritime men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Cazenovia (women), Gordon, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, SUNY Dehli
Week 2
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute, Indiana
- Defending Champions: Franklin women (5x); Rose-Hulman men (2x)
- Championship program
- Live results
- Live video
- Championship Central
Teams: Anderson, Bluffton, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania
Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Principia Natatorium, Elsah, Illinois
- Defending Champions: Asbury women (1x); Asbury men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Asbury, College of St. Mary (women only), Illinois Tech, Mills (women only), Minnesota-Morris (women only), Principia, St. Ambrose, Williams Baptist
North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Trumbull Aquatics Center, Granville, Ohio
- Defending Champions: Kenyon women (1x), Denison men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men only), Wittenberg, Wooster
Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champions: Washington and Lee women (1x); Washington and Lee men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bridgewater, Ferrum, Greensboro, Guilford (women only), Hamden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women only), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Sweet Briar (women only), Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee
Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, Alabama
- Defending Champions: Birmingham-Southern men (8x); Birmingham-Southern women (6x);
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Berry, Birmingham-Southern, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Garland ISD Natatorium, Garland, Texas
- Defending Champions: Trinity women (19x); Trinity men (3x)
- Live Results
- Championship Program
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, Trinity
University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Madeleine Jude Brown Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- Defending Champions: Emory women (23x); Emory men (23x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, WashU-St. Louis
Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 9-12
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania
- Defending Champions: Messiah women (2x); Stevens men (3x)
- Live Results
- Heat Sheets
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, Wilkes, York
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 9-12
- Location: Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine
- Defending Champions: Tufts (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
Northwest Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 9-12
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending Champions: Whitman women (4x); Whitworth men (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette
Atlantic East Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 10-12
- Location: St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Defending Champions: St. Mary’s (MD) women, (2x) Cabrini men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Cabrini, Cedar Crest (women only), Gallaudet, Immaculata, Marymount (VA), Marywood, St. Mary’s (MD).
Week 3
Allegheny Empire* – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Webster High School Aquatic Center, Rochester, New York
- Defending Champions AMCC: Alfred State men (1x); Penn St. Behrend women (1x)
- Defending Champions E8: Nazareth women (4x); Nazareth men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
*combination of Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and Empire 8 Conference.
Teams: AMCC – Alfred State, Penn St. Behrend, Pitt-Bradford, Penn St. Altoona, Wells / E8 – Alfred University, Hartwick, Medaille, Nazareth, Utica.
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
- Defending Champions: Augustana women (1x); Carthage men (5x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton
Liberty League – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca, New York
- Defending Champions: Ithaca women (3x); RIT men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Hobart (men) Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith (women)
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Venema Aquatic Center, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Defending Champions: Hope women (2x); Hope men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Defending Champions: St. Catherine women (2x); Gustavus Adolphus men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Augsburg (women only), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women only), St. Catherine (women only), Saint John’s (men only), St. Olaf
Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio
- Defending Champions: John Carroll women (6x); John Carroll men (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington
Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City, Pennsylvania
- Defending Champions: Grove City women (3x); Grove City men (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Allegheny, Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Franciscan (women), Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster
State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, New York
- Defending Champions: SUNY Geneseo women (14x); SUNY Geneseo men (8x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Potsdam
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California
- Defending Champions: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women (1x); Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, Wisconsin
- Defending Champions: La Crosse women (10x); Stevens Point men (22x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater
Independent South Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Saturday, February 16-18
- Location: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: Southern Virginia women; Southern Virginia men
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Piedmont, Pfeiffer, Southern Virginia, Warren Wilson, William Peace
Centennial Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19
- Location: Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
- Defending Champions: Swarthmore women (1x); Swarthmore men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet
Teams: Bryn Mawr (women only), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus
Little East Conference (LEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19
- Location: Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, Massachusetts
- Defending Champions: Keene State women (15x); Bridgewater State (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Keene State, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College (women only), UMass Dartmouth (women only), University of New England, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (women only), Westfield State (women only)
Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming & Diving Conference (MET) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19
- Location: Rutgers, Piscataway, New Jersey
- Defending Champions: TCNJ men (1x); Mary Washington women (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: DIII – Baruch, Hunter, Kean (women only), Lehman, Mary Washington, Montclair State, Mt. St. Mary, Queens College (NY), Ramapo, Rowan, Staten Island, Salisbury, SUNY Maritime, TCNJ, USMMA, William Paterson | DI – St. Francis (NY) men
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19
- Location: Wesleyan, Middletown, Connecticut
- Defending Champions: Williams (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19
- Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
- Defending Champions: MIT women (10x); MIT men (13x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (women), Smith (women), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (women), Wheaton, WPI
Landmark Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 17-19
- Location: Germantown Swim Center, Boyds, Maryland
- Defending Champions: Drew women (1x); Catholic men (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Catholic, Drew, Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata (women only), Moravian, Scranton, Susquehanna
Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 17-19
- Location: Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa
- Defending Champions: Grinnell (1x); Grinnell men (6x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet
Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon, St. Norbert