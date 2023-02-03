2023 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division III

SwimSwamEugene Soh loves February, otherwise known as college conference championships month! We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division III that will be taking place over the next several weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Check out our other conference primers:

Division I primer

Division II primer

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites, and more as they become available.

Week 1

Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 3-5

Location: Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, Massachusetts

Defending Champions: Roger Williams women (1x); Roger Williams men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Albertus Magnus (women only), Colby-Sawyer (women only), Elms, Norwich, Regis, St. Joseph (CT), St. Joseph’s (ME), New England (women only), Roger Williams, Simmons (women only)

North Atlantic Conference (NAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Saturday-Sunday, February 4-5

Location: Cazenovia College Aquatics Facility in Cazenovia, New York

Defending Champions: Husson women (1x), Maine Maritime men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cazenovia (women), Gordon, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, SUNY Dehli

Week 2

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute, Indiana

Defending Champions: Franklin women (5x); Rose-Hulman men (2x)

Championship program

Live results

Live video

Championship Central

Teams: Anderson, Bluffton, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Rose-Hulman, Transylvania

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Principia Natatorium, Elsah, Illinois

Defending Champions: Asbury women (1x); Asbury men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Asbury, College of St. Mary (women only), Illinois Tech, Mills (women only), Minnesota-Morris (women only), Principia, St. Ambrose, Williams Baptist

North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Trumbull Aquatics Center, Granville, Ohio

Defending Champions: Kenyon women (1x), Denison men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Denison, DePauw, Hiram, Kenyon, Oberlin, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash (men only), Wittenberg, Wooster

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champions: Washington and Lee women (1x); Washington and Lee men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater, Ferrum, Greensboro, Guilford (women only), Hamden-Sydney (men), Hollins (women only), Lynchburg, Randolph, Randolph-Macon, Roanoke, Sweet Briar (women only), Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee

Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, Alabama

Defending Champions: Birmingham-Southern men (8x); Birmingham-Southern women (6x);

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Berry, Birmingham-Southern, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Garland ISD Natatorium, Garland, Texas

Defending Champions: Trinity women (19x); Trinity men (3x)

Live Results

Championship Program

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Austin, Centenary, Colorado, McMurry, Ozarks, Southwestern, Trinity

University Athletic Association (UAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Madeleine Jude Brown Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Defending Champions: Emory women (23x); Emory men (23x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Brandeis, Carnegie Mellon, Case Western, Chicago, Emory, New York University, Rochester, WashU-St. Louis

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 9-12

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania

Defending Champions: Messiah women (2x); Stevens men (3x)

Live Results

Heat Sheets

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Albright, Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King’s, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener, Wilkes, York

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Women

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

Northwest Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 9-12

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

Defending Champions: Whitman women (4x); Whitworth men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific Lutheran, Pacific University, Puget Sound, Whitman, Whitworth, Willamette

Atlantic East Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 10-12

Location: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Defending Champions: St. Mary’s (MD) women, (2x) Cabrini men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cabrini, Cedar Crest (women only), Gallaudet, Immaculata, Marymount (VA), Marywood, St. Mary’s (MD).

Week 3

Allegheny Empire* – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Webster High School Aquatic Center, Rochester, New York

Defending Champions AMCC: Alfred State men (1x); Penn St. Behrend women (1x)

Defending Champions E8: Nazareth women (4x); Nazareth men (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

*combination of Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and Empire 8 Conference.

Teams: AMCC – Alfred State, Penn St. Behrend, Pitt-Bradford, Penn St. Altoona, Wells / E8 – Alfred University, Hartwick, Medaille, Nazareth, Utica.

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

Defending Champions: Augustana women (1x); Carthage men (5x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Carroll, Carthage, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, Wheaton

Liberty League – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca, New York

Defending Champions: Ithaca women (3x); RIT men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bard, Clarkson, Hobart (men) Ithaca, Rensselaer, RIT, Saint Lawrence, Skidmore, Union, Vassar, William Smith (women)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Venema Aquatic Center, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Defending Champions: Hope women (2x); Hope men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Albion, Alma, Calvin, Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Defending Champions: St. Catherine women (2x); Gustavus Adolphus men (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Augsburg (women only), Carleton, Concordia, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women only), St. Catherine (women only), Saint John’s (men only), St. Olaf

Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio

Defending Champions: John Carroll women (6x); John Carroll men (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Baldwin Wallace, John Carroll, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Wilmington

Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: James E. Longnecker Pool, Grove City, Pennsylvania

Defending Champions: Grove City women (3x); Grove City men (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Allegheny, Bethany, Chatham, Grove City, Franciscan (women), Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson, Westminster

State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, New York

Defending Champions: SUNY Geneseo women (14x); SUNY Geneseo men (8x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Brockport, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Potsdam

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California

Defending Champions: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women (1x); Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Caltech, Cal Lutheran, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, La Verne, Occidental, Pomona-Pitzer, Redlands, Whittier

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, Wisconsin

Defending Champions: La Crosse women (10x); Stevens Point men (22x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Eau Claire, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater

Independent South Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Saturday, February 16-18

Location: Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Defending Champions: Southern Virginia women; Southern Virginia men

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Piedmont, Pfeiffer, Southern Virginia, Warren Wilson, William Peace

Centennial Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19

Location: Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Defending Champions: Swarthmore women (1x); Swarthmore men (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet

Teams: Bryn Mawr (women only), Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, McDaniel, Swarthmore, Washington College, Ursinus

Little East Conference (LEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19

Location: Boston Sports Institute, Wellesley, Massachusetts

Defending Champions: Keene State women (15x); Bridgewater State (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bridgewater State, Eastern Connecticut State, Keene State, Plymouth State, Rhode Island College (women only), UMass Dartmouth (women only), University of New England, Western Connecticut State, Western New England (women only), Westfield State (women only)

Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming & Diving Conference (MET) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19

Location: Rutgers, Piscataway, New Jersey

Defending Champions: TCNJ men (1x); Mary Washington women (1x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: DIII – Baruch, Hunter, Kean (women only), Lehman, Mary Washington, Montclair State, Mt. St. Mary, Queens College (NY), Ramapo, Rowan, Staten Island, Salisbury, SUNY Maritime, TCNJ, USMMA, William Paterson | DI – St. Francis (NY) men

New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – Men

Teams: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, Williams

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Defending Champions: MIT women (10x); MIT men (13x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Babson, Clark, MIT, Mount Holyoke (women), Smith (women), Springfield, US Coast Guard Academy, Wellesley (women), Wheaton, WPI

Landmark Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 17-19

Location: Germantown Swim Center, Boyds, Maryland

Defending Champions: Drew women (1x); Catholic men (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Catholic, Drew, Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata (women only), Moravian, Scranton, Susquehanna

Midwest Conference (MWC) – Men and Women

Dates: Friday-Sunday, February 17-19

Location: Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa

Defending Champions: Grinnell (1x); Grinnell men (6x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central: Men’s meet / Women’s meet

Teams: Beloit, Grinnell, Illinois College, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Monmouth, Ripon, St. Norbert