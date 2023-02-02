2023 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships month! We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II that will be taking place over the next several weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Week 1

Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday-Friday, February 7-10

Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, Ohio

Defending Champions: Findlay men (5x); Hillsdale women (3x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Ashland (women), Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Findlay (women), Frostburg State, Hillsdale (women), Malone (women), Notre Dame (OH), West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday-Saturday. February 7-11

Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, Colorado

Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (4x); Colorado Mesa women (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Christian, Western Colorado (women)

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Indiana

Defending Champions: Indianapolis men, Drury women

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy, Truman State, William Jewell

Northern Sun (NSIC) – Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota

Defending Champions: Minnesota State-Mankato (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota-Mankato, Minnesota-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, California

Defending Champions: Concordia men (1x); Pepperdine women (1x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women), Concordia Irvine, Fresno Pacific, Loyola Marymount (women only), Master’s (NAIA), Pepperdine (women only), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westcliff (NAIA), Westmont (NAIA, women only)

South Atlantic Conference (SAC) – Men and Women (formerly Bluegrass Mountain Conference)

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Defending Champions: Queens men (8x); Queens women (8x)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Carson Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Wingate

Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11

Location: Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, Alabama

Defending Champions: Birmingham-Southern men (8x); Birmingham-Southern women (6x);

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Berry, Birmingham-Southern, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee

Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 9-12

Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut men (1x); Southern Connecticut women (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Adelphi, Assumption (women only), Bentley, Le Moyne, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Saint Rose, Southern Connecticut

Week 2

Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, Tennessee

Defending Champions: Emmanuel men (2x); Emmanuel women (1x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Barton, Chowan, Converse (women), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Salem, UNC Pembroke (women)

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, Michigan

Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (8x); Northern Michigan women (1x)

Championship Program

Live Results

Streaming

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana, Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State, Wayne State

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, Mississippi

Defending Champions: Delta State men (5x) West Florida women (3x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, Texas-Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania

Defending Champions: West Chester men (1x); West Chester women (1x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women only), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women only), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only), Millersville (women only), Shippensburg, West Chester

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Sunday, February 15-19

Location: Long Center, Clearwater, Florida

Defending Champions: Florida Southern men (1x); Nova S’eastern women (2x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Saint Leo, Tampa

Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19

Location: Rutgers, Piscataway, New Jersey

Defending Champions: TCNJ men (1x); Mary Washington women (1x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Baruch, LIU Post, College of Staten Island, Hunter, Kean (women), Mary Washington, Montclair State, Mount St. Mary, Ramapo, Roberts Wesleyan, Rowan, Salisbury, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime, The College of New Jersey, US Merchant Marine Academy, William Paterson