2023 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships month! We have put together a listing of the championship meets in the NCAA’s Division II that will be taking place over the next several weeks. While we’ve done our best to track them all down, there are many meets going on around the nation this month so if your favorite meet isn’t on this list, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Check out our other conference primers:
- Division I primer
- Division III primer
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championship, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites, and more as they become available.
Week 1
Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday-Friday, February 7-10
- Location: C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, Ohio
- Defending Champions: Findlay men (5x); Hillsdale women (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Ashland (women), Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Findlay (women), Frostburg State, Hillsdale (women), Malone (women), Notre Dame (OH), West Virginia Wesleyan, Wheeling
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday. February 7-11
- Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, Colorado
- Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (4x); Colorado Mesa women (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Christian, Western Colorado (women)
Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Indiana
- Defending Champions: Indianapolis men, Drury women
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy, Truman State, William Jewell
Northern Sun (NSIC) – Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota
- Defending Champions: Minnesota State-Mankato (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota-Mankato, Minnesota-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State
Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, California
- Defending Champions: Concordia men (1x); Pepperdine women (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women), Concordia Irvine, Fresno Pacific, Loyola Marymount (women only), Master’s (NAIA), Pepperdine (women only), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westcliff (NAIA), Westmont (NAIA, women only)
South Atlantic Conference (SAC) – Men and Women (formerly Bluegrass Mountain Conference)
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: Queens men (8x); Queens women (8x)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Carson Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Wingate
Southern Athletic Association (SAA) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 8-11
- Location: Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, Alabama
- Defending Champions: Birmingham-Southern men (8x); Birmingham-Southern women (6x);
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Berry, Birmingham-Southern, Centre, Hendrix, Millsaps, Rhodes, Sewanee
Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 9-12
- Location: WPI Sports & Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts
- Defending Champions: Southern Connecticut men (1x); Southern Connecticut women (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Adelphi, Assumption (women only), Bentley, Le Moyne, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Saint Rose, Southern Connecticut
Week 2
Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, Tennessee
- Defending Champions: Emmanuel men (2x); Emmanuel women (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Barton, Chowan, Converse (women), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Salem, UNC Pembroke (women)
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, Michigan
- Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (8x); Northern Michigan women (1x)
- Championship Program
- Live Results
- Streaming
- Championship Central
Teams: Augustana, Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State, Wayne State
New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, Mississippi
- Defending Champions: Delta State men (5x) West Florida women (3x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, Texas-Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)
Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 15-18
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania
- Defending Champions: West Chester men (1x); West Chester women (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women only), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women only), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only), Millersville (women only), Shippensburg, West Chester
Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Sunday, February 15-19
- Location: Long Center, Clearwater, Florida
- Defending Champions: Florida Southern men (1x); Nova S’eastern women (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Saint Leo, Tampa
Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 16-19
- Location: Rutgers, Piscataway, New Jersey
- Defending Champions: TCNJ men (1x); Mary Washington women (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Baruch, LIU Post, College of Staten Island, Hunter, Kean (women), Mary Washington, Montclair State, Mount St. Mary, Ramapo, Roberts Wesleyan, Rowan, Salisbury, Sarah Lawrence, SUNY-Maritime, The College of New Jersey, US Merchant Marine Academy, William Paterson