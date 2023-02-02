Camille Spink Wins 4 Races to Lead Battlefield High to Cedar Run District Title

2023 Cedar Run District Swim & Dive Championships

January 26-27, 2023

PWCS Aquatics Center, Manassas, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Timed Finals, High School meet

Full Meet Results

US Junior National Team member Camille Spink won four races and led Battlefield High School to the Cedar Run District Title last weekend in Manassas, as she kicks off her run to the Virginia state championship meet later this week.

Spink, a high school senior and Tennessee commit, is a perfect 6-for-6 in her VHSL Class 6A State Championship career, having won the 50 and 100 yard freestyles in all three seasons so far.

But she only swam one of those races at the district meet – the 100 free, which she won going-away in 49.81. That’s about 1.7 seconds shy of her personal best in the event.

She also won the girls’ 200 free in 1:48.36, winning by more than eight seconds, but still five seconds from her personal bests.

Neither swim came close to her own District Records, which were set in last year’s high school season.

Don’t read too far in to what this meets for the state championship meet – she has often raced alternative events at the sub-state level. Last year at this District meet she swam the 200 free and 100 back, for example.

Spink also anchored the winning battlefield 200 free relay in a split of 22.55, combining with teammates Madison Richard (25.09), Emma Hannam (25.01), and Sophie Hayden (24.48) for a time of 1:36.83. That is a second shy of the District Record set by Battlefield last season, a relay that included Richardson and Spink, but now has new faces in Hannam and Hayden.

Spink also anchored the 400 free relay, which finished in 3:32.45, winning by almost 12 seconds. The swimmers on that relay were Alyssa Sagle (52.36), Kathryn Walters (56.02), Hayden (54.48), and Spink (49.32).

Flexing their depth, Battlefield also won the 200 medley relay without Spink, swimming 1:49.17.

Battlfield won a total of 8 out of the 12 girls’ events at the meet, with freshman Alyssa Sagle also picking up a pair of individual victories in the 100 back (55.29) and 200 IM (2:10.24). Her 100 back time, as well as her 52.63 leadoff on the 400 free relay, are both new personal bests.

Girls’ Team Scores:

Battlefield High School – 548 Patriot High School – 439 Gainesville High School – 247.5 Osburn Park High School – 242.5 Freedom High School – 214 Osbourn High School – 160 John Champe High School – 138

The boys’ side of the pool distributed the wins much more equally, with Patriot and Battlefield each grabbing four wins. That included a season-best time of 57.04 from Patriot High junior Vincent Nguyen. That swim is almost a second better than the 57.98 he posted for 6th place at last year’s State Championship meet. Four of the five swimmers who placed ahead of him there graduated at the end of last season.

The top individual performer of the meet, though, didn’t swim for either of those front-running schools. The only individual double winner on the boys’ side was Bryce Rohr from John Champe High School. Rohr, who is an NCAP teammate of Spink at the club level, won the 200 free in 1:43.10 and 500 free in 4:32.82. He is primarily a distance swimmer and uncommitted high school junior who really specializes in the 1000 and 1650 frees, which aren’t on the high school schedule.

Rohr will have a tough uphill battle in the 500 free at the state meet, with Ocean Lakes’ Bobby Dinunzio returning as a senior, but Rohr’s Districts time is about three seconds better than he was for 3rd place at last year’s State Championship meet.

His John Champe High School finished 5th overall at the meet.

Boys’ Team Scores:

Patriot High School – 550 Battlefield High School – 466 Gainesville High School – 213 Osbourn Park High School – 194 John Champe High School – 176 Freedom High School – 162 Osbourn High School – 158

Up next for these teams is the VHSL Group 6A North Region Championship meet in two weeks. That meet is one of the fastest sub-state championship events in the country every year.