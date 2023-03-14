How To Watch The 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of the most anticipated meets of the year is just over 24 hours away, as the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will kick off Wednesday evening from the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville.

Tomorrow’s session will feature timed finals in the 200 medley and 800 free relays, and the competition will roll on with three full days of racing before a national champion is crowned on Saturday night.

All sessions of the competition will be streamed live on ESPN+, with separate links available for diving sessions and the early heats of the 1650 free on Saturday.

LIVE STREAM LINKS – ESPN+

Times in ET

Additionally, ESPNU will also air a two-hour highlights show at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 29.

Fans can purchase an ESPN+ subscription via the ESPN App and ESPN.com, though it is restricted to U.S. viewers. There does not appear to be a verified stream for international viewers due to ESPN/NCAA geo-restrictions.

WOMEN’S NCAA ESSENTIALS