Winter Juniors Finalist Avery Mehok Sends Verbal To Kentucky (2024)

Avery Mehok has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky, beginning with the 2023-2024 season. Mehok trains and competes year-round with Nitro Swimming in Cedar Park, Texas.

Both of Mehok’s parents also swam collegiately. Her mother, Kristin Mehok, swam at the University of Texas, while her father, David Mehok, swam for Villanova.

“I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University Of Kentucky!! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for all the support and encouragement through everything!! Go Cats!”

Mehok, who is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, specializes in mid-distance freestyle and backstroke. She competed at Winter Juniors – West this past December, where she advanced to finals in the 200 freestyle. She finished 24th in finals with a 1:49.25, which marked a new personal best by over a second. Her other best times at Winter Juniors included the 100 back where she dropped nearly a second (55.41), the 200 back (1:59.19), 100 free (50.90), and 50 free (23.86).

Top SCY TImes:

50 free – 23.86

100 free – 50.90

200 free – 1:49.25

100 back – 55.41

200 back – 1:59.19

100 fly – 56.76

The Wildcats are coming off of a 3rd place finish at the 2023 SEC Championships. Mehok’s best time in the 200 free is outside of the 1:46.63 it took to advance to the C-final in the event. However, Mehok is quickly improving and could very well get closer to that range with over a year to go before arriving on campus.

Izzy Gati and Kaitlynn Wheeler led the way for Kentucky in the 200 freestyle this season. They both competed in the A-final at this year’s SECs placing 7th (1:44.97) and 8th (1:45.18), respectively. Grace Frericks swam in the C-final of the event, and ended up finishing 23rd with a time of 1:46.79. Frericks is only a freshman now and will overlap with Mehok for two years.

Kentucky has already built a large class of 2028. Mehok joins Bailey O’Regan, Avery Frece, Hayden Penny, Addison Reese, Taylor Grimley, Lauren Patterson, Billie Sherratt and Emma Finlin who have also committed.

