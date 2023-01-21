Kentucky Adds Butterflier and IMer Billie Sherratt to Massive 2024 Commitment Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Billie Sherratt of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, has added a verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky’s huge commitment class for the fall of 2024.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky. I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me through out this process. I could not be more excited! Go Cats!!💙🤍😼”

Sherratt is currently in her junior year at Scotch Plains Fanwood High School and competes year-round for Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA. Sherratt has Speedo Winter Junior qualifying times in the butterfly and IM events, but doesn’t really have a glaring weakness in her swimming; she still has the competitive times of 59.50 in her 100-yard backstroke and 1:05.51 in her 100-yard breaststroke.

Sherratt’s best times in her SCY fly and IM events all come from the spring of 2022. At the YMCA Short Course National Championships at the end of March 2022, she hit best times in her 100/200fly and 200/400 IMs. In finals, she touched 17th in both the 100 fly (54.85) and 200 IM (2:02.04), 7th in the 200 fly (2:01.41), and 10th in the 400 IM (4:21.56). She also hit best times in her sprint freestyle events: 23.80 in the 50-yard free and 51.73 in 100-yard free.

Best Time SCY:

50 free — 23.80

100 free — 51.73

100 fly — 54.85

200 fly — 2:01.41

200 IM — 2:02.04

400 IM — 4:21.56

In 2022, Kentucky was 2nd at the SEC Conference Championships to Tennessee, 1,313.5 – 1,043. With her current best times, Sherratt would be just outside of scoring range at conference.

Sherratt would’ve placed 42nd in 200IM, with 2022 senior Sophie Sorenson as Kentucky’s top finalist (4th,1:56.34) and 5 Wildcat swimmers in the event. Sherratt’s highest finish would have been the 400 IM (36th), which was a very strong event for Kentucky at the 2022 SECs. They had three swimmers in the top 5 (Lauren Poole, 2nd; Gillian Davey, 3rd; Bailey Bonnet, 4th) and 4 total finalists, scoring a total of 88 points. Sherratt would have placed 37th in the 200 fly, another strong events for the Wildcats: 2022 senior Riley Gaines won the event in a time of 1:51.51, with an additional 3 teammates in finals.

Kentucky is already setting up to have a massive incoming class for 2024. Sherratt will be joining a class of at least 8 other swimmers: Avery Frece, Hayden Penny, Addison Reese, Taylor Grimley, Lauren Patterson, Avery Mehok, Bailey O’Regan, and Emma Finlin have all announced verbal commitments. Because these athletes have not signed yet, it is difficult to know exactly how many official commitments there are, but regardless the class of 2028 is shaping up to be a big one for the Wildcats.

