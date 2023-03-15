Drew Barrand Appointed New British Swimming CEO

Courtesy: British Swimming

British Swimming is delighted to confirm Drew Barrand as our new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games less than 18 months away, Drew – who is currently Commercial & Sales Director at global organization Laureus – will provide strong strategic and business leadership to take the organization forward, on the back of hugely successful performances at the Tokyo 2020 Games and a busy and impactful series of competitions in 2022.

Drew will join us from May 2023, when he will take over from Interim CEO Ash Cox, who has been in the position since May last year.

Drew brings to British Swimming more than two decades of management experience in sport, having worked with governing bodies, brands, broadcasters and agencies, and having worked with key stakeholders such as Olympic Games Organising Committees, the Rugby World Cup and the English Football League (EFL), as well as sport-specific sponsors ASICS and EA Sports.

Speaking on his appointment, Drew said: “I am very proud to be appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer at British Swimming. Taking on a leadership position in British aquatic sports is a truly exciting opportunity. Thanks to the dedication and passion of the Board and the entire team at British Swimming, there is a solid platform in place with performances in the pool across all disciplines showing success and great promise as we look forward to the next cycle of major events.

“I hope to use my two decades of experience working on all sides of the sport industry to build on this base and grow a commercially prosperous and well-governed organization that lives up to its mantra of ‘winning well in water’, and in doing so, take British aquatic elite performance to new heights. I am honored by the Board’s show of faith in my abilities and look forward to hitting the ground running and working collaboratively to the mutual benefit of the entire British Swimming team and stakeholder base across the UK and internationally.”

British Swimming Chair Karen Webb Moss said: “I am really delighted to welcome Drew as our new CEO. His strong background will be of enormous benefit to our organization, as we continue to strive for success in the water and to strengthen our business out of it.

“Drew has sound business acumen and solid experience in developing organizations, events and brands. It is this proven commercially-focused experience, his innovative and dynamic approach, together with his passion to work with us at British Swimming that shaped our final decision.

“On behalf of the nominations committee, the Board and UK Sport CEO Sally Munday, we are excited and looking forward to welcoming and working with Drew.

“I would like to also acknowledge and thank Ash, who stepped up and took on the role of Interim CEO. Ash has led with strength and kept the team focused, and we are extremely grateful.”