2023 World Aquatics Champs: Final Medal Table, Awards, and Olympic Quotas for All Sports

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Aussies won the pool portion of the 2023 World Championships, but China actually came out as the overall champion when considering all aquatic sports contested the past two weeks in Fukuoka, Japan.

China earned 12 gold medals in diving, five in swimming, and three in artistic diving for a total of 20, outpacing Australia (15) and the United States (seven).

Scroll down below for the final medal table across all sports as well as a review of awards and Olympic quotas earned at Worlds this year.

Final Medal Table, All Sports

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total China 20 8 12 40 Australia 15 9 6 30 United States 7 22 15 44 Japan 4 1 5 10 France 4 0 4 8 Germany 4 0 3 7 Spain 3 2 4 9 Italy 2 7 5 14 Great Britain 2 5 5 12 Canada 2 3 5 10 Hungary 2 2 0 4 Tunisia 2 1 0 3 Sweden 2 0 0 2 Lithuania 2 0 0 2 Netherlands 1 2 2 5 Austria 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 1 0 2 Romania 1 1 0 2 Mexico 0 5 2 7 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Portugal 0 1 0 1 Hong Kong 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 1 Greece 0 1 0 1 Brazil 0 0 1 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 South Korea 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 0 0 1 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

Final Medal Table, Swimming

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 13 7 5 25 2 United States 7 20 11 38 3 China 5 3 8 16 4 France 4 0 2 6 5 Great Britain 2 2 4 8 6 Canada 2 2 2 6 7 Tunisia 2 1 0 3 8 Lithuania 2 0 0 2 Sweden 2 0 0 2 10 Italy 1 4 1 6 11 South Africa 1 1 0 2 12 Hungary 1 0 0 1 13 Netherlands 0 1 2 3 14 Hong Kong 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 1 Portugal 0 1 0 1 17 Japan 0 0 2 2 18 Germany 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 0 0 1 1 South Korea 0 0 1 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

Final Medal Table, Open Water Swimming

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 4 0 1 5 2 Italy 1 1 1 3 3 Hungary 0 2 0 2 4 Australia 0 1 1 2 5 Netherlands 0 1 0 1 6 Brazil 0 0 1 1 United States 0 0 1 1

Final Medal Table, Artistic Swimming

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 4 1 2 7 2 Spain 3 1 3 7 3 China 3 1 1 5 4 Austria 1 2 0 3 5 United States 0 2 2 4 6 Italy 0 2 0 2 7 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Mexico 0 1 0 1 9 Great Britain 0 0 1 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Ukraine 0 0 1 1

Final Medal Table, Diving

1 China 12 4 3 19 2 Australia 1 1 0 2 3 Mexico 0 4 2 6 4 Great Britain 0 3 0 3 5 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 6 Canada 0 0 2 2 Italy 0 0 2 2 8 France 0 0 1 1 Germany 0 0 1 1 Japan 0 0 1 1 United States 0 0 1 1

Final Medal Table, High Diving

1 Romania 1 1 0 2 2 Australia 1 0 0 1 3 Canada 0 1 1 2 4 France 0 0 1 1

Final Medal Table, Water Polo

1 Hungary 1 0 0 1 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 3 Spain 0 1 1 2 4 Greece 0 1 0 1 5 Italy 0 0 1 1

Awards

Swimming

Swimmers of the Meet – Leon Marchand (FRA) and Kaylee McKeown (AUS)

Water Polo

Men

MVP: Gergo Zalanki (HUN)

Best goalkeeper: Emmanouil Zerdevas (GRE)

All-star team:

Emmanouil Zerdevas (GRE)

Hannes Daube (USA)

Krisztian Manhercz (HUN)

Alexandros Papanastasiou (GRE)

Felipe Perrone (ESP)

Strahinja Rasovic (SER)

Gergo Zalanki (HUN)

Women

MVP: Elena Ruiz (ESP)

Best goalkeeper: Laura Aarts (NED)

All-star team:

Laura Aarts (NED)

Yumi Arima (JPN)

Roberta Bianconi (ITA)

Judith Forca (ESP)

Elena Ruiz (ESP)

Simone van de Kraats (NED)

Alice Williams (AUS)

Olympic Quotas

Diving

The top 12 finalists in each individual event and top three synchronized teams at Worlds obtained quota places for their national Olympic committees at Paris 2024.

Men’s 3m Springboard

Wang Zongyuan (CHN) Osmar Olvera Ibarra (MEX) Long Daoyi (CHN) Andrew Capobianco (USA) Rodrigo Diego Lopez (MEX) Daniel Goodfellow (GBR) Moritz Wesemann (GER) Lars Rudiger (GER) Tyler Downs (USA) Daniel Restrepo Garcia (COL) Lorenzo Marsaglia (ITA) Giovanni Tocci (ITA)

Men’s 10m Platform

Cassiel Rousseau (AUS) Lian Junjie (CHN) Yang Hao (CHN) Noah Williams (GBR) Kyle Kothari (GBR) Oleksii Sereda (UKR) Nathan Zsombor-Murray (CAN) Randal Willars Valdez (MEX) Isaac Souza Filho (BRA) Bertrand Rhodict Anak Lises (MAS) Yoengtaek Kim (KOR) Rikuto Tamai (JPN)

Men’s 3m Synchronized

Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi (CHN) Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding (GBR) Jules Bouyer and Alexis Jandard (FRA)

Men’s 10m Synchronized

Lian Junjie and Yang Hao (CHN) Oleksii Sereda and Kirill Boliukh (UKR) Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez (MEX)

Women’s 3m Springboard

Chen Yiwen (CHN) Chang Yani (CHN) Pamela Ware (CAN) Maddison Kenney (AUS) Chiara Pellacani (ITA) Hailey Hernandez (USA) Sayaka Mikami (JPN) Emilia Nilsson Garip (SWE) Scarlett Mew Jensen (GBR) Julia Vincent (RSA) Sarah Bacon (USA) Elena Bertocchi (ITA)

Women’s 10m Platform

Chen Yuxi (CHN) Quan Hongchan (CHN) Caeli McKay (CAN) Gabriela Agundez Garcia (MEX) Lois Toulson (GBR) Delaney Schnell (USA) Alejandra Orozco Loza (MEX) Ana Carvajal (ESP) Christina Wassen (GER) Elena Wassen (GER) Matsuri Arai (JPN) Ingrid Oliveira (BRA)

Women’s 3m Synchronized

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen (CHN) Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper (GBR) Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi (ITA)

Women’s 10m Synchronized

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan (CHN) Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson (GBR) Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto (USA)

Open Water

Men

Already qualified: Florian Wellbrock (GER), Kristof Rasovszky (HUN), Oliver Klemet (GER)

Women

Already qualified: Leonie Beck (GER), Chelsea Gubecka (AUS), Katie Grimes (USA)

The top 13 swimmers vying for qualification at next February’s World Championships will also earn Olympic berths as well as one representative from each World Aquatics continent (Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania) and the host nation (France).

Water Polo

Men’s

Already qualified: Hungary, Greece, France (by virtue of being the host country)

Qualifying spots remaining: One at the Asian Games, one at the Pan American Games, one at the European Championships, four at-large berths at the 2024 World Championships next February in Doha, and one slot each for an African and Oceanian country at Worlds.

Women’s

Already qualified: Netherlands, Spain, France (by virtue of being the host country)

Qualifying spots remaining: One at the Asian Games, one at the Pan American Games, one at the European Championships, two at-large berths at the 2024 World Championships next February in Doha, and one slot each for an African and Oceanian country at Worlds.