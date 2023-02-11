Leah Hayes Drops 8 Seconds in 400 IM with 4:03.05 That Would Rank Atop NCAA This Season

2023 Speedo Chicagoland Championship

Feb. 9-13, 2023

Norris Rec Center / North High School St. Charles, Illinois

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 SCST Speedo Chicagoland Championship”

Leah Hayes lowered her lifetime best in the 400 IM by eight seconds at the 2023 Speedo Chicagoland Championship on Friday night in St. Charles, Illinois.

The 17-year-old University of Virginia commit clocked a time of 4:03.05, blowing away her previous-best 4:11.60 from last February. Hayes’ new personal best would rank as the top time in the NCAA this season, just ahead of current Cavaliers Ella Nelson (4:03.61) and Alex Walsh (4:03.79), if the high school junior was already swimming collegiately.

As the splits comparison below shows, her biggest drops came on the back half of the race, shaving nearly four seconds off her breaststroke split and more than two seconds off her freestyle leg.

Splits Comparison, Leah Hayes’ Best 400 IM Times

Feb. 2023 Feb. 2022 100 fly 55.16 56.94 100 back 1:02.83 1:03.46 100 breast 1:09.09 1:12.95 100 free 55.97 58.25 Total 4:03.05 4:11.60

Hayes, a member of the Fox Valley Park District Riptides, moves up to No. 7 in the girls 17-18 national age group (NAG) rankings. It’s the fastest time in her NAG in five years, since Brooke Forde went 4:01.04 in 2018.

400-Yard IM, Girls 15-16 NAG Rankings

Ella Eastin – 3:58.40 (2016) Maya DiRado – 3:59.88 (2012) Katie Hoff Anderson – 4:00.66 (2007) Elizabeth Beisel – 4:00.83 (2011) Brooke Forde – 4:01.04 (2018) Katie Ledecky – 4:01.69 (2015) Leah Hayes – 4:03.05 (2022)

It’s worth noting that Katie Grimes blazed a 3:57.02 at Winter Juniors in December to break the 15-16 NAG record, which is faster than all the times listed below. Hayes, a World Championships bronze medalist in the 200 IM, is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the high school class of 2024 right behind Grimes.

In other action from Friday’s timed finals, 14-year-old Brayden Capen dropped five seconds in the 500 free, posting a 4:33.82 that just barely cracked the top 100 NAG rankings at No. 97. Racing continues Saturday and Sunday with prelims and finals both days.