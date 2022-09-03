Time Standards Released for the 2023 NCAA Div. III Swimming and Diving Champs

The NCAA has released the cuts for the 2023 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place from March 15-18, 2023 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On the men’s side, the A-cuts got faster in 4 events, while the B-cuts got faster in 8 individual events and all 5 relay events. Likewise, 4 A-cuts also got faster on the women’s side, with the B-cuts getting faster in 11 individual events. Only one relay event, the 200 freestyle relay, saw its cut get faster on the women’s side, with the cut for the women’s 200 medley relay actually getting slower from last season.

A majority of the cuts only dropped by a few hundredths or tenths of a second. However, in the men’s 200 breaststroke, the B-cut dropped by over 2 seconds from 2:04.80 to 2:02.30. The B-cut for the men’s 800 freestyle relay also dropped by over 2 seconds from 6:47.12 to 6:45.00.

2023 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships – Men’s Cuts

EVENT A Standard B Standard 50 Free 19.46* 20.51* 100 Free 43.31 45.11* 200 Free 1:36.74 1:39.80* 500 Free 4:20.26 4:32.31* 1650 Free 15:02.59 16:16.65 100 Back 46.91* 49.68* 200 Back 1:43.63* 1:49.86 100 Breast 52.11 55.78* 200 Breast 1:53.85 2:02.30* 100 Fly 47.19 49.02* 200 Fly 1:45.31* 1:50.85 200 IM 1:45.47 1:51.45 400 IM 3:47.19 4:01.49 200 Free Relay 1:22.28* 400 Free Relay 3:02.40* 800 Free Relay 6:45.00* 200 Medley Relay 1:30.37* 400 Medley Relay 3:19.92* 1-Meter Diving (6) 275 1-Meter Diving (11) 425 3-Meter Diving (6) 285 3-Meter Diving (11) 440

2023 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships – Women’s Cuts

EVENT A Standard B Standard 50 Free 22.72 23.63* 100 Free 49.31 51.55* 200 Free 1:47.13 1:52.15 500 Free 4:45.33 5:00.37* 1650 Free 16:27.52 17:21.20* 100 Back 53.70* 56.82 200 Back 1:55.94 2:03.30* 100 Breast 1:00.05* 1:04.57* 200 Breast 2:11.55* 2:21.44* 100 Fly 52.92 56.29* 200 Fly 1:56.90 2:05.40* 200 IM 1:58.27* 2:06.23* 400 IM 4:13.77 4:29.76* 200 Free Relay 1:35.59* 400 Free Relay 3:29.60 800 Free Relay 7:39.30 200 Medley Relay 1:45.32** 400 Medley Relay 3:51.41 1-Meter Diving (6) 255 1-Meter Diving (11) 395 3-Meter Diving (6) 265 3-Meter Diving (11) 410

Comparison: 2022 vs 2023 NCAA Division III Cuts

Men’s Standards EVENT 2023 A Standard 2022 A Standard 2023 B Standard 2022 B Standard 50 Free 19.46* 19.48 20.51* 20.61 100 Free 43.31 43.31 45.11* 45.27 200 Free 1:36.74 1:36.74 1:39.80* 1:40.03 500 Free 4:20.26 4:20.26 4:32.31* 4:33.22 1650 Free 15:02.59 15:02.59 16:16.65 16:16.65 100 Back 46.91* 46.97 49.68* 49.91 200 Back 1:43.63* 1:44.47 1:49.86 1:49.86 100 Breast 52.11 52.11 55.78* 56.06 200 Breast 1:53.85 1:53.85 2:02.30* 2:04.80 100 Fly 47.19 47.19 49.02* 49.31 200 Fly 1:45.31* 1:45.50 1:50.85 1:50.85 200 IM 1:45.47 1:45.47 1:51.45 1:51.45 400 IM 3:47.19 3:47.19 4:01.49 4:01.49 200 Free Relay 1:22.28* 1:22.44 400 Free Relay 3:02.40* 3:03.10 800 Free Relay 6:45.00* 6:47.12 200 Medley Relay 1:30.37* 1:30.97 400 Medley Relay 3:19.92* 3:20.69 1-Meter Diving (6) 275 275 1-Meter Diving (11) 425 425 3-Meter Diving (6) 285 285 3-Meter Diving (11) 440 440

Women’s Standards EVENT 2023 A Standard 2022 A Standard 2023 B Standard 2022 B Standard 50 Free 22.72 22.72 23.63* 23.68 100 Free 49.31 49.31 51.55* 51.71 200 Free 1:47.13 1:47.13 1:52.15 1:52.15 500 Free 4:45.33 4:45.33 5:00.37* 5:00.62 1650 Free 16:27.52 16:27.52 17:21.20* 17:33.69 100 Back 53.70* 53.94 56.82 56.82 200 Back 1:55.94 1:55.94 2:03.30* 2:03.37 100 Breast 1:00.05* 1:00.67 1:04.57* 1:04.60 200 Breast 2:11.55* 2:12.91 2:21.44* 2:21.91 100 Fly 52.92 52.92 56.29* 56.58 200 Fly 1:56.90 1:56.90 2:05.40* 2:05.61 200 IM 1:58.27* 1:59.49 2:06.23* 2:06.41 400 IM 4:13.77 4:13.77 4:29.76* 4:30.76 200 Free Relay 1:35.59* 1:35.63 400 Free Relay 3:29.60 3:29.60 800 Free Relay 7:39.30 7:39.30 200 Medley Relay 1:45.32** 1:45.28 400 Medley Relay 3:51.41 3:51.41 1-Meter Diving (6) 255 255 1-Meter Diving (11) 395 395 3-Meter Diving (6) 265 265 3-Meter Diving (11) 410 410

Like the Division I Championships, there is a cap on the meet that affects the selection process. First, the 16 fastest swimmers in each of the men’s individual swimming events are selected to the meet, while the 20 fastest women in each individual swimming event are selected. Then, the top 16 men’s and top 20 women’s relays in each relay event are added to the meet. If the maximum number of participants, 260 men (including 24 divers) and 319 women (including 29 divers), is not met, then swimmers will be added one-by-one to each individual event until the cap is met. For diving, selections will take place according to the placements at the Zone Diving Competitions, with 24 men and 29 women receiving selections.

If a swimmer is selected to the competition as a relay only swimmer, they may swim up to three events for which they have achieved the NCAA B-cut. Likewise, swimmers selected for an individual event may also race any other events in which they have achieved the NCAA B-cut, up to 3 individual events. All schools roster’s are capped at 18 student-athletes, including both swimmers and divers.