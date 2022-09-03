Michigan Earns 2023 Verbal Commitment from Jaeddan Gamilla

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jaeddan Gamilla from Aurora, Illinois, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for the 2023-24 school year. He wrote on social media:

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Michigan! I have truly appreciated the support received from my family, coaches, teammates, and friends throughout my journey. I’d lastly like to thank God, and I can’t wait to be part of an amazing team! GO BLUE! 〽️”

Gamilla is headed into his senior year at Metea Valley High School. As a junior, he placed third in the 100 breast (55.35) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:49.52) at the Illinois High School State Championships. He earned lifetime bests in both those events in prelims where he qualified second in the breast (55.03) and IM (1:48.21). In club swimming, where he represents Maverick Swim Club, he had a big meet at NCSA Spring Championship. There, he finaled in the 50/100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He left the meet with PBs in the 200 free, 50/200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Gamilla kicked off 2022 long course season with PBs in the 50/100/200/400 free and 200 back in June. A month later, he picked up a PB in the 100 breast (1:06.47) at Minneapolis Sectionals, and in the 100 fly (56.83) at the Illinois LCM Senior State Championships. He concluded his summer at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he competed in the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.03

200 breast – 2:00.92

200 IM – 1:48.21

400 IM – 3:57.54

100 fly – 49.72

200 fly – 1:49.92

Michigan’s breaststroke group will be in rebuilding mode when Gamilla arrives. The Wolverines graduated Will Chan (52.00/1:56.83), Mason Hunter (52.48/1:56.19), and AJ Bornstein (54.31/1:56.02) after the 2021-22 season and Jack McCurdy (53.90/1:57.41) is a senior this year, but Gamilla will overlap with Brendan Fitzpatrick (53.48/1:58.45) and Ansel Froass (55.75/1:56.98).

He will enter the Michigan class of 2027 with verbal commits Ethan Schwab and Josean Massucco.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.