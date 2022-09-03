Galossi’s Training Partner Bertoni Shines In World Junior Championships

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the final of the boys 200-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, the bronze medal went to Italy’s Filippo Bertoni, with a time of 1:49.05.

At only 16 years old, Filippo Bertoni has already been featured at the Italian junior championships in both long and short course, and on the Italian junior national team at the 2021/2022 Jr European Championships, as well as the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival.

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record — 1:42:00, Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record — 1:42.97, David Popovici , ROU (2022)

, ROU (2022) World Jr Champ Record — 1:46.40, Ivan Girev, RUS (2017)

PODIUM

Filippo Bertoni, born in 2006, was the youngest swimmer in the field last night and the time represents his new personal best, improving on his previous best time of 1:49.68, posted en route to gold medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, last July.

The time is the second Italian all-time performance in his age group, behind only Lorenzo Galossi‘s Italian record of 1:47.42 set in Rome on July 21.

At the 2022 European Junior Championship last July, Bertoni swam the second leg (1:48.25) of the Italy’s 800m freestyle relay gold medal (7:17.45) together with Alessandro Ragaini (1:50.06), Massimo Chiarioni (1:50.38) and Lorenzo Galossi 1:48.76.

The Italian boys 800m relay team confirms at the World Junior Championships the gold medal won in Romania last July at the European Junior Championships.

Three of the four relayists from Bucharest were present last night in Lima.

The only absentee was Lorenzo Galossi, who was replaced by Simone Spediacci.

BOYS 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINALS

World Record — 6:58.55, USA (2009)

World Junior Record — 7:08.37, USA (2019)

World Jr Champ Record — 7:08.37, USA (2019)

Top 3:

Italy – 7:17.08 Hungary – 7:17.55 Poland – 7:19.93

split Comparison:

Bertoni is one of the young Italian swimmers who represents the future of the freestyle distance and, probably, of the future Olympic men’s 800m freestyle relay in Paris 2024.

THE CONNECTION BETWEEN GALOSSI AND BERTONI

Lorenzo Galossi and Filippo Bertoni, until the 2020/2021 season were part of two different teams, Aurelia Nuoto and Sport Village, respectively.

After taking age group podiums in 200/400/800m free at the Italian Junior Championships in the summer of 2021, they started the new season together.

In the fall of 2021 the joined together in new club and under the guidance of a new coach, former olympian and Simona Quadarella‘s longtime coach, Christian Minotti.

Galossi and Bertoni’s paths in the near future are marked by the same lane in training. Both have shown great potential that has yet to be fully utilized.

Lorenzo Galossi managed in the last season to create a place for himself in senior swimming. In April he qualified for his first senior national team at the World Championships in Budapest last June (he was the youngest male on the team).

At the 2022 European Championships in Rome he took bronze in the men’s 800m freestyle setting a new junior world record (7:43.37) and with the men’s 800m freestyle relay.

