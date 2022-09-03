2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record — 3:29.69, Australia (2021)

World Junior Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Italy – 3:50.81 Hungary – 3:51.04 Brazil – 3:51.69 South Africa – 3:55.53 South Korea – 3:56.50 Argentina – 3:59.03 Peru – 4:01.70 Costa Rica – 4:02.80

Prelims of the girls 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships this morning saw a pair of national records fall. Firstly, Costa Rica qualified for the final tonight, finishing 8th this morning in 4:02.80. The team of Jimena Rodriguez, Sthefany Venegas, Karina Solera, and Genesis Bolandi combined to take down the previous Costa Rican Record, which stood at 4:06.57 from the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Here are the splits from this morning’s relay:

Costa Rica Girls 4×100 Free Relay Splits (Prelims):

Jimena Rodriguez – 1:01.02

Sthefany Venegas – 1:00.92

Karina Solera – 1:01.22

Genesis Bolandi – 59.64

FINAL TIME – 4:02.80

This also marks the first time Costa Rican has qualified for the final in the girls 4×100 free relay at a World Junior Championships. Unfortunately, we were unable to track down splits for the previous Costa Rican relay record, but the team was made up by Catalina Torres, Veronica Quesada, Ana Luisa Torres, and Sofia Hernandez.

Additionally, the Dominican Republic team of Camila de la Rosa, Lia Despradel, Maria Fernandez, and Elizabeth Jimenez teamed up for a 4:11.66. They took down the previous Dominican Republic Record, which stood at 4:13.53 from the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Championships. DR finished 12th this morning, missing out on advancing to finals.

Dominican Republic Girls 4×100 Free Relay Splits (Prelims):

Camila de la Rosa – 1:02.54

Lia Despradel – 1:02.57

Maria Fernandez – 1:06.41

Elizabeth Jimenez – 1:00.14

As is the case with the Costa Rican relay, we weren’t able to dig up the splits for the previous Dominican Republic Record relay.