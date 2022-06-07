Florida Leads Class of 2023 Verbal Commitments with 16, Including 8 Top-20s

We’re about a year into the recruiting cycle for the high school class of 2023, and so far, the University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams lead the nation with 16 verbal commitments for the fall of 2023. Eight of the student-athletes are ranked among the top-20 recruits in the class of 2023 on our respective lists of girls and boys. Moreover, head coach Anthony Nesty has earned verbal nods from both #1 swimmers, Bella Sims and Scotty Buff. The women’s team will also include Julia Podkoscielny (#10), Michaela Mattes (#12), JoJo Ramey (#15), Catie Choate, Lainy Kruger, Grace Rainey, Alex Mitchell, and Melissa Cowen; the men will welcome Jonny Marshall (#10), Caleb Maldari (#16), Andrew Taylor (#20), Josh Parent, Aleksas Savickas, and Evan Keogh.

Running a close second to the Gators is Auburn with 15 verbals (Andrew Billitto, Liam Heary, Avery Henke, Britton Spann, Harrison Ranier, Josh Noll, Lawson Ficken, Aislyn Barnett, Carissa Rinard, Katie Russell, Maggie McGuire, Michelle Kaner, Morgan Carteaux, Olivia Dinehart, Wyllo Hanson). The Tigers were first out of the gate with a number of commitments last fall.

NC State has earned 14 verbal commitments, including from #9 Hudson Williams and #13 Chase Mueller. Other pledges have come from Jerry Fox, Mitchell Ledford, Will Heck, Henry Lee, J.R. Taylor, Sam Flack, Teagan Steinmetz, Abby Woolford, Hayley Clark, Keelan Cotter, Sienna Golembiewski, and Tyler Driscoll.

Kentucky, riding a women’s conference championship title at SECs last year, has pulled down 12 verbals (AJ Abram, Lance Johnson, Alex Ochsenbein, Joshua Fisher, Elizabeth Tilt, Cassie Howell, Libby Grether, Lillie Boggs, Lily DeLong, Madi McGlothen, Megan Hutchins, and Paige Housman).

As with the class of 2022, the Southeastern Conference leads the way, garnering 80 commitments so far. The Big Ten Conference (54) and Atlantic Coast Conference (51) are alone at the next level, while the Pacific-12 Conference (21), the Big 12 Conference (14), and the Ivy League (13) are the only others with double-digit commitments.

We have written over 250 articles about prospective student-athletes from the class of 2022 who have made verbal commitments to swim or to dive for a college program. (Note: We have another 150 or so on our waiting list, and we’re getting to them as fast as we can.) Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2023. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

(NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)

SwimSwam Verbal Commitment Database – Class of 2023