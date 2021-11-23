2023 “Best of the Rest” Andrew Billitto Verbals to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Billitto from Seminole, Florida has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University for the fall of 2023.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Auburn University!! As soon as I stepped on campus I felt immediately accepted by the coaches and team. I want to thank my coaches, family, teammates, friends, and especially God for getting me where I am today. This has been an amazing journey and I can’t wait to continue it at Auburn! WAR EAGLE!🦅”

Billitto is a junior at Seminole High School. Earlier this month, he won the 50 free (20.56) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (47.55) at the Florida High School Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. Both times were lifetime bests.

In club swimming, where he represents West Florida Lightning Aquatics, Billitto is a versatile talent with the Olympic Trials Wave I standard in the 100 back, Summer Juniors cuts in the 50 free and 100 fly, and Winter Juniors times in the 100/200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM. He earned PBs in most of those events last March at the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships South, where he won the 100/200 free and 100 back, was fourth in the 200 fly and finished seventh in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 47.55

200 fly – 1:49.89

50 back – 23.13

100 back – 48.97

200 back – 1:50.72

50 free – 20.56

100 free – 45.13

200 free – 1:38.99

200 IM – 1:50.93

400 IM – 4:04.37

We named Billitto to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023 along with two of his future teammates, Avery Henke and Josh Noll. Liam Heary has also verbally committed to the Tigers for 2023-24.

Auburn placed 10th of 12 teams at the 2021 SEC Championships. Billitto’s best 100 fly time would have just squeezed into the C final at the conference meet. It took 1:47.31 in the 200 fly, 48.04/1:45.54 in the backstroke, and 43.81/1:36.63 in the freestyle to get second swims at SECs.

