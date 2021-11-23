Amayah Wiley Commits to Dive at In-State Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amayah Wiley from Gilbert, Arizona has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Arizona State University beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I chose to dive at ASU because I feel like the new program will push me both physically and mentally to new heights as a diver and I also wanted to stay close to my family.”

Wiley does club diving for East Valley Dive Club out of Mesa, AZ. She attends Perry High School in Gilbert, AZ where she also dives. She is the 2021 Division 1 (big schools) Arizona High School State Champion for the 1 meter as she won with a score of 453.55 at the beginning of November. She also holds both the 6-dive and 11-dive school records.

In addition to diving, she played basketball her freshman and sophomore years of high school. Before diving, she was a gymnast. Academically, she was an AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) scholar-athlete in spring of 2020.

Her best diving scores are:

1m 6 dives: 281

1m 10 dives: 375.45

1m 11 dives: 453.55

3m 10 dives: 403.50

Arizona State University is a public university located in Tempe, AZ. The school is a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

The Arizona State diving program is under new guidance this year. Last year, the former head coach and athletes made the claim that the school was cutting the program — and the entire team redshirted the 2020-21 season, regardless. But the school has now hired new head coach Marc Briggs to rebuild the program.

Wiley will be a third-generation student at ASU. She will arrive on campus next fall and join the women’s program along with fellow diver Brecken Scroggin and swimmers Indigo Armon, Katherine Randall, Mackenzie Nedom, and Zoe Summar.

