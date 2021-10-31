“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Josh Noll (2023) Sends Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peoria, Illinois native Josh Noll has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University where he will join the men’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2023.

“I am humbled and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. I am thankful of my coaches, family, and friends for their support to get me where I am today. WAR EAGLE! 🦅”

Noll comes from a big swimming family. He told SwimSwam, “My mom swam at Eastern Illinois, sister (Kaylie Noll) swam at University of Wisconsin Green Bay, brother (Zach Noll) swam at University of Wisconsin Whitewater, my uncle Dan Stoppenhagen swam for Iowa in the 90s.” So it was little wonder that he switched from soccer to swimming after his freshman year in high school.

Currently a junior at Dunlap High School, Noll swims year-round with Peoria Area Water Wizards and specializes in sprint free, back, and fly. He made our “Best of the Rest” section on the Way Too Early list of top recruits from 2023 for his speed and versatility. Just about all his SCY times come from a two-week period in March 2021 where he raced at three successive meets: Des Moines Sectionals, Illinois Swimming Winter Open, and PAWW St Patrick’s Invitational. At Sectionals, he was runner-up in the 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and he took third in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 45.34

200 free – 1:39.27

100 fly – 49.62

100 back – 49.76

200 back – 1:48.75

Noll will be in Auburn’s class of 2027 with Avery Henke (also “Best of the Rest”) and Liam Heary. The Tigers finished eighth of ten teams at the 2021 SEC Championships.

