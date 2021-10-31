Adam Peaty in the Bottom Two of Strictly Come Dancing Week 6 (Video)

Olympic champion Adam Peaty‘s Viennese Waltz to Beethoven’s “Moonlight” has put him in danger of elimination after six weeks of competing on the British dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

Peaty posed as Beethoven for this dance, fit with a white wig. They leaned into the Halloween spirit with his professional dance partner Katya Jones crawling out of the piano wearing a long white-tipped wig and light contacts.

They scored a total of 29 points from the judges, four points above the lowest-scoring team of the week. Judge Motsi Mabuse complimented Peaty and Jones on the drama of their dance, but said they lost energy towards the end.

Now, the competition will count the public vote and announce who will advance to week seven on Sunday night. The public vote has kept Peaty safe at least twice during this competition when his score put him towards the bottom of the competitors.

This could be a game-changer for International Swimming League team London Roar who re-drafted Peaty for season three. While he was competing on Strictly Come Dancing, London Roar made it through the ISL regular season and qualified for the ISL playoffs ranked 4th out of eight teams without their star breaststroker.

The Strictly Come Dancing finale is scheduled for December 18th so if Peaty makes it to the end he will miss the ISL playoffs which start November 11th. But, if he is sent home earlier than that and decides to swim, London Roar will gain a world record holder for the playoffs.