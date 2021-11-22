Butterflyer Emily Wooden Commits to Iowa

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Wooden from Chino Hills, California has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Iowa beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“So excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. The coaches and team made me feel so comfortable and wanted, and I knew it would be the perfect fit for my academics and athletic future. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for pushing me and supporting me throughout this process. Go Hawks!!!”

Wooden swims for Irvine Novaquatics out of Irvine, CA. This spring at the Mesa Aquatic Club (AZ) March Madness meet, she earned a best time in her 200 butterfly with a time of 2:05.58. She continued her short course success into June where she earned best times in the 50 (24.55) and 100 (53.22) freestyles.

This summer, she swam another best time in the 200 butterfly, this time being long course, with a time of 2:25.94.

Wooden began her senior year this fall at Ayala High School in Chino Hills, CA.

Her best short course times are:

100 butterfly: 57.70

200 butterfly: 2:05.58

100 freestyle: 53.22

200 freestyle: 1:56.39

The University of Iowa is a public university located in Iowa City, Iowa. The school is a member of the Big Ten Conference. At the 2021 Big Ten Championships, the Hawkeye women finished eighth out of 13 teams.

The University of Iowa is looking to rebuild its roster after the school originally cut both the men’s and women’s programs. It has since then reinstated the women’s team, but the roster size for this year’s team is 12 based on the school’s website. The rebuild is taking place under new head coach Nathan Mundt, and a big piece of that rebuild was the recent commitment of Wave I Olympic Trials Qualifier Scarlet Martin, who was previously committed to the University of Florida.

Wooden will arrive on campus next fall along with Leslie Wendel, Sila Ozkazanc, Olivia Asay, Scarlet Martin as they try to rebuild the freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly groups and divers Alyssa Konz, Dani Anglin, Lainey Woodward, and Geneva Pauly.

