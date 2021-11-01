Winter US Open Qualifier Olivia Dinehart (2023) Verbally Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cutler Bay, Florida’s Olivia Dinehart has verbally committed to swim and study at Auburn University beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! I can’t wait to be a part of such a special team! I’d like to thank my amazing coaches, my incredible family, and my friends. WAR EAGLE 🦅#WDE”

Dinehart is a junior at Cutler Bay Academy of Advanced Studies. She does her year-round swimming with South Florida Aquatic Club and specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. As a sophomore at the 2020 Florida High School Class 1A State Championships last fall, she was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:02.79) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:04.19). She also swam breast (29.14) on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay and anchored (52.51) the 6th-place 400 free relay. A month later, she picked up all new times in the 50/200 free, 50 breast, and 400 IM at the 18&U Virtual Winter Championships in Pembroke Pines, winning the 200 breast and finishing top-8 in the 100/200/500 free and 400 IM.

The rest of her SCY lifetime best come from the 2021 Florida Swimming Senior Short Course Championships where she won the 200 breast (2:13.50) and 200 IM (2:02.93), was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:02.29), and finished 4th in the 100 free (51.44), 4th in the 500 free (4:55.08), and 8th in the 100 fly (57.28).

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 28.95

100 breast – 1:02.29

200 breast – 2:13.50

200 IM – 2:02.93

400 IM – 4:22.12

500 free – 4:55.08

200 free – 1:52.12

100 free – 51.39

100 fly – 57.28

Dinehart will join the Auburn class of 2027 with Carissa Rinard, Lawson Ficken, Morgan Carteaux, and Wyllo Hanson. Her best times are already very close to scoring range at SECs: it took 1:01.48/2:13.42 to get second swims in the 100/200 breast at the 2021 conference meet.

