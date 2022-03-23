12-Time Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte SPIRE Drill Camp April 23-24

Each athlete will have opportunities to enhance all phases of competitive swimming through individualized attention from our excellent coaches and counselors. Individual stroke analysis, dryland instruction and lecture sessions will give the campers one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date training camp experiences available in the United States.

ABOUT SPIRE



SPIRE is committed to unlocking an individual’s full potential. We integrate professional training, education and competition across a wide variety of sports, disciplines and possible career paths. Sports is our foundation, but our specialty training options will eventually include a wide mix of potential professions as well. From basketball to esports, swimming and wrestling to track and field and drone racing, no other academy can match the diversity of our curriculum offerings. SPIRE student athletes attend residential academy semester programs, but also have the opportunity to experience intense weekend and week-long training camps. Our academic mission is dedicated to developing the entire individual and to preparing him/her to achieve peak performance in school, at work and in life. The “SPIRE Way” places equal focus and extra emphasis on the development of strong minds, strong bodies and strong character.