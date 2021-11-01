Fastly-Improving Tucker Peterson (2022) Verbals To Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tucker Peterson of the Bolles School Sharks has verbally committed to Brown University for the fall of 2022.

A significant portion of Peterson’s best times, both in Short Course Yards and Long Course Meters, were achieved in March of 2021.

In early March, Peterson and the Sharks traveled to Georgia for the Dynamo Long Course Elite Meet. There, Peterson swam all lifetime bests, dropping even more time in each finals sessions as well. He ended this meet with new best times in the 50 free (24.41), 100 free (54.59), 100 fly (57.73), and 100 back (59.86).

Notably, Peterson only has Long Course times in USA Swimming’s database from the 2020-2021 season. It appears that Peterson’s first official Long Course sanctioned meet was the 2021 FG SZ South Sectional Championships in February.

Peterson has made significant progress in Long Course within one month’s timespan. For comparison, here were Peterson’s best Long Course times prior to competing at this meet:

Old Best Time (LCM): New Best Time (LCM): 50 Free – 25.67 (02/2021) 24.41 (03/2021) 100 Free – 57.79 (02/2021) 54.59 (03/2021) 100 Fly – 1:01.20 (02/2021) 57.73 (03/2021) 100 Back – 1:01.76 (02/2021) 59.86 (03/2021)

One week later, Peterson competed at the Florida Senior Championships (SCY) where, again, he swam 100% lifetime bests. Peterson was a finalist in the 100 fly (49.62), 50 free (20.73), 100 back (49.72), and 200 back (1:49.15). The only event that Peterson didn’t final in was the 100 free, where he placed 19th out of prelims with a 46.82.

Arguably one of Peterson’s most impressive drops was in the 200 backstroke, where he’s dropped from 1:57.81 to a 1:49.15 in exactly one year.

Old Best Time (SCY): New Best Time (SCY): 50 Free – 21.16 (11/2020) 20.73 (03/2021) 100 Free – 47.39 (11/2020) 46.82 (03/2021) 100 Fly – 52.95 (03/2020) 49.62 (03/2021) 100 Back – 51.14 ( 11/2020) 49.72 (03/2021) 200 Back – 1:57.81 (03/2020) 1:49.15 (03/2021)

A handful of Peterson’s old best times prior to the 2021 Senior Championships were from the 2020 FHSAA 1A High School State Championships in November. At state, Peterson placed 3rd in the 100 back, 6th in the 50 free, and swam crucial legs on Bolles’ state-championship 200 medley (Back – 24.37) and 400 freestyle (46.81) relays.

Brown University is a Division I program that competes out of the Ivy League. The Ivy League voted to not compete during the 2020-2021 NCAA season due to COVID-19 concerns. At the 2020 Men’s Ivy League Championships, Brown finished 4th overall (976.5) behind Yale (1027.5), Princeton (1231), and Harvard (1439).

Peterson joins Patrick Keough, Max Hardart, and Aaron Martin as members of the incoming class of 2026.

While Peterson currently trains with Bolles in Florida, he formerly trained with Orinda Aquatics in California. Zach Le-Nguyen from Orinda Aquatics is a freshman on the Brown team this season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.