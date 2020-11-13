Ivy League Votes to Forego Competition in Fall and Winter Sports for 2020-21

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Ivy League Council of Presidents voted unanimously not to engage in intercollegiate competition in fall and winter sports at all during the 2020-21 season. Furthermore, they announced that intercollegiate competition in spring sports would be postponed until at least the end of February 2021.

The Ivy League had announced in July that it was canceling competition in all fall 2020 sports as well as early-season competition in winter sports due to the pandemic, but it left the door open for a possible spring season for fall sports such as football. Winter sports were not to begin until at least January 1, 2021. Now, the League’s most recent decision dashes those hopes. The Ivy League’s July announcement was the first postponement of fall sports by a Division I conference. Last spring, the League was also the first to cancel its swimming and diving season and when they pulled the men’s and women’s basketball conference tournaments due to coronavirus concerns, it foreshadowed the end of the 2019-20 basketball season. Two days later, the NCAA canceled March Madness.

Read the full Ivy League press release below: